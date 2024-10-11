Ethiopia Launches First Canine Unit With Trained Dogs and Handlers

Addis Ababa — A canine unit that detects illegal wildlife and wildlife products was launched at the Bole International Airport today.

The African Wildlife Foundation handed over the four equipped detection dogs trained in deterrence and detection of illegal wildlife and wildlife products and their handlers to Ethiopian Wildlife Conservation Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister Nassise Chali said Ethiopia is home to both fauna and flora of various species; but they need protection from traffickers, crimes and losses of habitats.

In this regard, the establishment of the unit at Bole International Airport is a very important and crucial step towards ensuring wildlife and environment conservation by combating crimes against wildlife, emphasizing it as a collective responsibility, she underscored.

"This kind of collaborative work is very important to fight against wild life crimes. The government alone cannot take this responsibility because, we have a collective responsibility to protect wildlife and the environment and to pass it to the next generation.... So, it is very heartwarming to see this kind of collaboration which is resulting in a very strong law enforcement that would help us in protecting our wildlife more."

Ethiopian Wildlife Conservation Authority Director-General, Kumara Wakjira said illegal wildlife trafficking is one of the challenges threatening many endangered wildlife species in Ethiopia and in the region at large.

Wildlife trafficking not only harms wildlife resources but also undermines economies, legal livelihoods, peace, and security in affected countries, he added.

Ethiopia is undertaking numerous measures to mitigate challenges of wildlife crimes in the nation and the region, including increasing border and airport checkpoints and checkpoints along major travel routes.

According to him, the deployment of the canine unit at Bole International Airport with the support of the African Wildlife Foundation is an important step to deter wildlife crimes.

"This unit will primarily focus on detecting elephant ivory, pangolin scales, and rhino horns. Not only the dog unit helps to deter wildlife trafficking at the airport, but it will also enhance overall airport security. The dog handlers and their canine partners are now well prepared to commence operations, and we are hopeful that this initiative will significantly improve law enforcement efforts at the airport."

African Wildlife Foundation Vice President of Species Conservation and Science, Philip Muruthi, emphasized on his part that the establishment of the canine unit at Bole International Airport is a significant achievement in the fight against wildlife trafficking in Ethiopia and Africa at large.

Empowering Ethiopia's wildlife agency to strengthen anti-trafficking efforts is important to the protection of the country's rich bio-diversity, he said.

"If you have no elephants for example, it may mean that you don't have a healthy habitat, you don't have plant growing, (instead) you will have flooding.... So, it is all connected. You (will also) have no opportunity for tourism. I just want to challenge you to see the big picture."

He noted that the canine unit is strategically placed at one of Africa's key transport hubs which will serve as a powerful deterrent to criminals using Bole International Airport.

African Wildlife Foundation Ethiopia Landscape Director, Brian May, on his part reiterated that the international criminal networks engaged in illegal wildlife trade are robbing the continent of its wildlife heritage.

In this respect, the canine unit will not only protect the wildlife but also disrupt these networks, he pointed out, stressing that the canine unit will undoubtedly go a long way in contributing towards ensuring wildlife and wild lands thrive in modern Africa.