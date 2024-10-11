Algeria: President of the Republic Congratulates Ethiopian President On His Election

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, congratulated the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Taye Atske Sélassié, on his election to lead his country, the Presidency of the Republic said Wednesday in a press release.

"The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, conveyed, in his own name and on behalf of the Algerian people and government, a congratulatory message to the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Taye Atske Sélassié, on his election to lead his country," said the press release.

In his message, "the President of the Republic wished the Ethiopian president success in accomplishing his duties, and well-being and prosperity for the Ethiopians," said the same source.