East African Health Professionals Call for Stronger Allyship to Advance Gender Equality in Health Leadership

Stakeholders in health have made strong commitments to advance gender equality in global health leadership, during the inaugural WomenLift Health East Africa Regional Dialogues.

It will take 140 years for women to achieve equal representation in leadership positions in the workplace. (UN Report)

Despite their critical role in upholding health systems, women remain underpaid, undervalued, and under-represented in global health leadership and decision-making positions (Women in Global Health Report)

The event, held in Nairobi, Kenya, brought together 300 health professionals, policymakers, civil society, academia, and development partners from across the East Africa region to address the barriers to women’s representation in senior leadership positions in health.

Under the theme “Equipped to Lead - Centering Allyship and Gender Equality to Transform Global Health Leadership”, delegates highlighted the persistent gender gap in leadership and the impact of systemic biases and harmful sociocultural norms on women’s advancement to senior leadership roles, as well as on countries’ abilities to build resilient, gender-responsive and inclusive health systems.

Speaking at the conference, Dr. Zeinab Gura, Deputy Director General for Health in the Ministry of Health, Kenya, emphasized that Universal Health Coverage cannot be achieved without ensuring the health of women and children. She noted that health systems function more effectively when women, who deliver much of the health services, are integral to leadership. “Women leaders bring diverse perspectives and lived experiences to the ideation, design, and execution of health policies and decisions,” said Dr. Gura.

“As we advance the discussion on allyship, how can we ensure that men are not only aware, but also true partners in supporting women to advance in leadership? Allyship is not just about speaking, it's about listening to women, showing up for the long haul, and moving beyond short-term opportunities. It's about learning and building trust. There is no "us versus them." When women lead with men, or men lead with women, the outcomes in our health systems are better,' Dr. Gura added, reaffirming the critical role of allyship in advancing women into leadership."

The health sector globally is predominantly driven by women, who make up 70 percent of the healthcare workforce. Yet, they remain drastically underrepresented in leadership, with only 25 percent of senior leadership positions in global health institutions held by women. Of these, only 5 percent of positions are held by women from low- and middle-income countries.

“Leadership matters, and gender equality in health leadership is an imperative to improve global health outcomes. We believe that meaningful allyship can help shift power dynamics and foster more inclusive leadership structures. Whether it’s the commitment of male champions to use their power and influence for good, or the support systems built through female and peer alliances, allyship is crucial in opening doors and creating lasting change,” said Amie Batson, President, WomenLift Health.

According to a stakeholder analysis report released by WomenLift Health early this year, culturally accepted male privilege in leadership, marginalization of minority women, disempowering and non-supportive work environments, stigmatization of women in leadership roles, weak mentorship practices, and a lack of intentionality in supporting women’s health leadership are some of the most significant barriers to women’s leadership in East Africa.

“Health continues to be led by men but delivered by women. True progress toward gender equality and health for all as envisioned by the Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063 will take sustained effort and collective action. This will require the active participation of all allies to build and implement national policies and frameworks that close the gender gap and empower women to lead successfully,” said Dr. Norah Obudho, East Africa Director, WomenLift Heath.

She added: “Male allies have a responsibility to use their power, privilege and influence to champion change; senior women in health can help create smoother pathways to leadership by coaching, mentoring, and sponsoring a new generation of empowered health leaders; and peer allies can foster community by creating space for women to collaborate and be authentic in their journeys to leadership.”

The WomenLift Health East Africa Regional Dialogues advocates for investment in the tools required for women to advance into leadership roles, including access to mentorship, skills training and professional networks alongside workplace policies that support and empower women through equal pay, paid parental leave, flexible schedules and access to career growth opportunities. With a focus on fostering collaboration, and building networks of allies, we envision a future where innovative leadership approaches can address the complex challenges faced by women in healthcare leadership, increase investment in women leadership initiatives and create a strategic community of action to advance gender equality in global health.

Without such investment or action, and at the current rate of progress, it will take 140 years for women to be represented equally in positions of power and leadership in the workplace, and at least 40 years to achieve equal representation in national parliaments.