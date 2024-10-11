South Africa: SA Petroleum Company Bill to Be Submitted to Parliament

Cabinet has approved the submission of the South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) Bill of 2024 to Parliament.

The Bill provides for the establishment of a state-owned company, giving effect to the Cabinet decision of 10 June 2020 to merge PetroSA, South African Gas Development Company (iGas) and the Strategic Fuel Fund Association.

"Local refining capacity in South Africa is largely held by international oil companies (IOC), which poses a risk to security of liquid fuels as IOCs are shutting down refineries.

"The proposed Bill positions the company as the national champion that will hold oil and gas exploration rights on its own and hold shares through State carry method in privately held rights," Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday in Pretoria during a media briefing.

In addition, Cabinet has approved the publication of the draft Petroleum Products Bill for public comments.

"The purpose of the Bill is to ensure security of petroleum products and orderly development of the petroleum products sector, including the introduction of modern, cleaner products and renewable components which will improve the energy mix.

"The Bill will contribute towards the government priorities on economic transformation and job creation in the South African petroleum products sector governance and will address several concerns that were raised in relation to the administration of the Petroleum Products Act, 1977 (Act 120 of 1977)," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved the submission of the draft Mine Health and Safety Amendment Bill to Parliament.

"The draft Bill seeks to amend the Mine Health and Safety Act, 1996 (Act 29 of 1996) by streamlining administrative processes, strengthening enforcement provisions, reinforcing offences and penalties, and amending certain definitions.

"The draft Bill will, among others, guarantee that health and safety standards are effectively implemented, enforced and improved in mines, thereby reducing fatalities, injuries and occupational diseases," the Minister said.