Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza's Praise for Ex-Guerillas

The arrival of ZANLA and ZIPRA former guerillas in Chitungwiza has dramatically reduced violence in the area, the acting chief executive of Chitungwiza Urban Council, Mr Reuben Jamela, said yesterday.

"The coming of the cadres has had a sobering effect on violence-bent elements and, as it has turned out, the security situation here has vastly improved and violence has been greatly reduced," he said.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Jamela said the former guerillas were well-behaved, respectful and friendly and had earned the praise of anybody who had met them.

"The boys are settling in well and so far, they have been remarkably peaceful and have not been involved in any incidents. They have been very welcome and are mixing well with the local populace.

"So far, so good, and I have no doubt that this is the pattern that will continue. They themselves are well-behaved, respectful and friendly and I do not see them changing to anything else," he said.

People thronged daily to the Zengeza 4 and Seke Unit O areas where the men are housed, to seek relatives and friends "or to just get a glimpse of them", said Mr Jamela,

"The council has a constant rapport with the men. Their commanders come here and we go there to find out if there is anything we can help them with since we are the landlords."

The council provided the former guerillas with services such as refuse collection, sewage removal, a water supply and general maintenance, he said. Their food, bedding and other requirements are provided by the army.

LESSONS FOR TODAY

The bedroom town of Chitungwiza housed a large number of freedom fighters soon after independence.

The arrival of former guerrillas in Chitungwiza had a significant impact on reducing violence in the area.

Their presence fostered a sense of security among residents, as they were often viewed as protectors rather than aggressors due to their historical role.

The former fighters served as a stabilising force by providing alternative leadership or mediation in conflicts that might otherwise have escalated into violence. Their experience in conflict resolution during the liberation struggle was beneficial in addressing local disputes.