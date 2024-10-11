Zimbabwe: Three Brothers Jailed 30 Years Each for Murder

Three Gweru brothers have been jailed for 30 years each after they murdered their "brother-in-law" during a beer binge last year.

Zamani Ndlovu (45), Mehluli Ndlovu (36) and Mpilwenzima Ndlovu (33) of Gweru appeared before the High Court in Gweru facing charges of murdering a 31-year-old man.

On June 4 last year the brothers and the now-deceased were drinking beer at a local shop. During the binge the deceased referred to them as his brothers-in-law since one of them had a baby with his sister. The brothers protested before punching him all over his body, and then struck him with a brick and stabbed him with a knife in the thigh resulting in his death. The brothers were arrested by the police with the help of members of the public.

In another case, a Shurugwi man has been arrested after he killed his 94-year-old grandmother who he had accused of placing a curse on him and his siblings.

Takudzwa Mugariri (27) of Marozva Village under Chief Banga was sentenced to 18 years for the murder.

On February 3, 2024, Mugariri went to his grandmother's homestead where he accused her of placing a curse on him and his siblings.

He further indicated that she was responsible for their suffering, misfortune and poverty.

Mugariri burned her clothes and traditional medicines before he beat her with a stick several times on the head, face, buttocks and back leading to her death.

In Zhombe, a man, who killed another man following an altercation over a car that was blocking the driveway of the house they were using in 2020 was jailed for 18 years by the High Court in Gweru for murder.

Crucial Sibanda was 23 years old at the time he committed the offence, while the now deceased was 43. On November 28, 2020, the now deceased was at a house in Mbizo, Kwekwe where he was drinking beer while Sibanda was in another room with his girlfriend at the same house.

When the now-deceased was about to leave, he noticed that Sibanda's vehicle was blocking the driveway. He asked Sibanda to move his car, but he refused, resulting in an altercation between the two.

The now-deceased slapped Sibanda twice on the cheek before walking away.

Sibanda then followed him outside while armed with a Columbian knife and stabbed the now-deceased several times on the back, chest and thighs before driving away in his car.