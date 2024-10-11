Southern Africa: Algeria Offers to Build School in Zim

Mukudzei Chingwere — Algeria has offered to construct a new state-of-the-art high school in Zimbabwe at a place to be chosen by the Government as part of their efforts to support the country's education system.

Algerian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mohamed Seoudi said this after paying a courtesy call on Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga in Harare yesterday.

He also took the occasion of the courtesy call to extend an invitation to President Mnangagwa to the North African country for an economic corporation entrenchment visit.

The two countries are seeking to deepen collaborations as well as come up with new areas for economic cooperation.

"Let me first tell you that I have met a person of a very valuable personality as is all those ruling Zimbabwe. We discussed the issues of cooperation between our countries in all fields," said Amb Seoudi.

"Algeria is going to build a high school here in Zimbabwe. The school is a donation from Algeria and a promise from our President to His Excellency President Mnangagwa.

"Maybe the President will choose the area where this high school will be built. It will be a high school of a high level. It's a high school of more than 600 students and a boarding school.

"We also discussed the scholarships that Algeria is offering to Zimbabwe for students in all fields, especially the technical and medical ones.

"Top of the discussion also is the next visit of His Excellency President Mnangagwa to Algeria, I hope in the near future," said Amb Seoudi.

He also acknowledged that there has been very little progress in terms of collaboration between the two countries through the Joint Permanent Commission and Cooperation (JPCC).

Amb Seoudi said his country will make a donation to Zimbabwe to help its mitigation strategy in the wake of the El Nino-induced drought.

"We are also planning to give a very big aid to our brothers in Zimbabwe to face this El Nino drought that we have coming maybe next week.

"We also discussed organising the JPCC between our two countries in the coming months. Since the last JPCC, there were very few steps, but we are now reviving it," said Amb Seoudi.

Algeria is on record saying that it is committed to enhancing trade, investment and economic cooperation with Zimbabwe to match the two countries' long-standing excellent political relations.

The Second Republic is on a drive to construct over 2 000 schools across the country as part of efforts to improve access to all communities and the gesture by the Algerians will aid in covering the deficit.

The North Africans have also been collaborating and supporting the growth of Zimbabwe's education sector over the years through offering scholarships to local students.