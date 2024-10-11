Zimbabwe: Sweswe Speaks On PSL Return Quest

Sheasham head coach Lizwe Sweswe admits facing pressure to return the team to the top flight but insists they are taking each game as it comes.

Sheasham trail Central Region Soccer League leaders Kwekwe United by 15 points, with 44 points from 26 games.

Tongogara and Chapungu occupy second and third spots with 56 and 50 points, respectively.

Sweswe was named the region's Coach of the Month for September and credited his players and technical team for the accolade.

"I believe in collective effort. This award may be directed at me, but it's a team effort. I appreciate the sponsors' gesture to recognise excelling coaches and players monthly. This boosts morale and motivates players to work harder. Thank you, Sheasham family, for your support," said Sweswe.

The championship-winning coach with FC Platinum acknowledged the pressure to return Sheasham to the Premier League.

"There's immense pressure and expectation to return to the top flight. It's not easy. We must address our challenges before considering promotion. We don't want to become pushovers in the Premiership. We're focused on finishing strong and planning for next season. Football is unpredictable, and you're always learning and adapting," said Sweswe.

At the season's start, veterans Rahman Kutsanzira, Ayanda Ncube, Khulekani Dube, and Kim Joe Sibanda joined Sheasham, bolstering Sweswe's squad. However, the campaign hasn't been seamless. Sweswe has also developed Sheasham's junior structures, inviting young players (13-17) to join their teams, feeding into the first team in the future.

Chapungu's Edward Watson leads the division's goal-scoring chart with 15 goals, followed by Simon Shanga (Tongogara) with 10 and Peter Gore (ZRP Gwanda) with nine.