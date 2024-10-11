Zimbabwe: Zim to Host Global Media Indaba

Zimbabwe continues to receive diplomatic credits due to the Second Republic's governance transformation, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

While addressing scores of media practitioners in Swakopmund, Namibia, where Zimbabwe is participating at the 8th edition of the Southern Africa Broadcasting Association (Saba) Broadcast and Digital Media Convention Africa 2024, the Government spokesperson outlined the dividends of the engagement and re-engagement policy.

The conference was officially opened by the Vice President of Namibia Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

"The recent assumption of Zimbabwe's chairmanship expresses our bona fide commitment to strengthening the unity of our region which is anchored of the freedom of the media.

"Riding on the global statesmanship demonstrated through the hosting of the last SADC summit, I am more than optimist of our capacity to host the next edition of this conference", said Dr Muswere.

Zimbabwe's bid proposal, said the Minister, was also motivated by several international platforms which the country has hosted such as the Transform Africa Summit last year.

Dr Muswere further emphasised that the continued infrastructure development in Zimbabwe had strengthened the nation's resolve to host other various international conferences.

"The visionary direction of our President continues to enhance our effective contribution to pro-development dialogue and I believe this platform provides credible ground for the sharing the great economic opportunities found across our continent.

"Therefore, given our SADC Chairmanship hosting this conference gestures the level of passion we have in promoting increased media liberties across SADC and the entire African continent," he said.

The media fraternity was also encouraged to use research to expand the influence of the sector to initiate home-grown models for increased information access.

"Africa should also take a lead in developing home-grown hardware and software. This is because media sovereignty is key as we have both the historical and moral obligation to ensure that stories about Africa emanate from a point of truth and that we are in control of the narratives about our homeland.

"Therefore, SABA must discursively militate against all attempts to disfigure the integrity of our Governments by ensuring that media practitioners from Africa curate and protect the African narrative on all aspects at all costs," said Dr Muswere.

He then commended the Second Republic for its milestones in delivering access to information.

"In Zimbabwe under the leadership of President Mnangagwa a number of unparalleled initiatives have been put in place to ensure that we have ubiquitous connectivity, proliferation of community radio stations and new television players," said the Minister.

Dr Muswere stressed the importance of artificial intelligence as a topical subject in shaping the future of traditional media.

"We have reached a point of convergence between ICT and broadcast. Consequently, the phone has replaced the cameraman, the watch.

"Financial inclusivity is resulting in mobile banking and relegating old transaction methods obsolete.

"Again, to recalibrate the African renaissance project we must embrace changes in technology so that we correctly locate and preserve our space in determining the future we want for Africa," he said.

"In embracing the modern digital sophistication to tell our stories, we must guard against the perils of cyber imperialism."

The Minister further challenged the media to embrace changes in technology so that the Africa competitively tells its story for the promotion of development and preservation of peace.

Dr Muswere led a delegation of media executives, Zimbabwe's envoy to Namibia Ambassador Melody Chaurura and Directors in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.