Zimbabwe: PNL to Host Pink-October Netball Tournament

Veronica Gwaze — At least 20- teams are set to participate in the Pink-October Netball Tournament which is slated for tomorrow at Chitungwiza, Aquatic Complex.

Running under the theme "Together We Can Make a Difference", the tournament is meant for netballers to showcase solidarity in the fight against cancer.

Premier Netball League organisers of the tourney agree that while raising awareness for cancer may not cure the disease, such initiatives are key in combating it.

League public relations and media officer Innocent Ndiya said the tournament is meant to bring the community together and enlighten the public on cancer.

The tournament is open to netball teams affiliated with any league ranging from professional, social, corporate, and banks.

"The teams will be categorised according to their groupings so you will see that bank clubs, league teams, social and others will be in various pools," Ndiya said.

"This is an annual event which PNL adopted in partnership with Chitungwiza Municipality and it is a platform where netballers from across the divide meet.

"As PNL we want to be a professional league that supports the girl child in all ways hence we have seen it prudent to raise awareness on cancer.

"Our biggest focus is breast cancer because we believe that these ladies are the most affected therefore they need such initiatives."

Ndiya added that the tournament will also be a fundraising initiative with the funds meant to be donated to the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe.

"Netball has been subtly running the cancer campaign since the start of the season and this tournament will be a wrap-up of what we started then," he said.

"We have kept up with the cancer calendar and awareness of different cancer types so now we take it back to the community.

"Sports persons are powerful voices in the communities, so many people look up to them so their participation in such initiatives will go a long way."

The awareness, said Ndiya, will also focus on helping to reduce the stigma and myths around cancer.

Further, the event will also be a platform to connect the public to crucial cancer support and care.

"The enlightening programs will also equip the community on ways of reducing exposure to cancer risks, promoting screening and prevention efforts."

"While this (cancer) is a public challenge, many people don't realise or understand exactly how it affects the world.

"We believe that hope for a better tomorrow should start today and such initiatives as sports galas can make a significant impact across communities," he said.

Going forward, the Pink-October Netball Tournament will be an annual event that is meant to be spread across provinces.