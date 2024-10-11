Uganda: Rising Crimes Worry Leaders As Six Sub-Counties Lack Police Posts in Hoima

Residents and leaders in Hoima District have expressed growing concern over the rising crime rates in their communities, including incidents of assault, domestic violence, and theft.

The absence of police posts in six sub-counties is believed to be exacerbating the situation, especially as the festive season approaches, a period when crimes are traditionally expected to intensify.

However, the police have cited manpower shortages as a key challenge in addressing the issue.

The affected sub-counties include Kiganja, Kijongo, Bombo, Buraru, and Kisukuma. The lack of police presence in these areas has left residents feeling vulnerable and frustrated.

"Criminals have infiltrated our village of Kiganja," said Patrick Wandera, a resident of Kiganja Sub-County.

"They attack people at night, and when they steal your belongings, they even taunt you, knowing that there's no police post to stop them."

Joseph Kyamanya, a resident of Buhirigi in Bombo Sub-County, explained that residents are forced to walk long distances--up to 20 kilometers--to the neighboring Kigorobya Sub-County to access police services.

"We spend Shs 30,000 on transport to go to the police station in Kigorobya," Kyamanya lamented.

"Some people give up and never pursue their cases. Our appeal to the government is to establish a police post in our area."

Uthman Mugisha, the chairman of Hoima District, echoed these concerns, emphasizing that the absence of police posts has emboldened criminals who target areas they know are underserved by law enforcement.

"Our district has witnessed increasing cases of land grabbing, theft, and even killings," Mugisha said.

"Criminals are aware of which sub-counties don't have police posts, and they take advantage of this. We have written letters and made appeals, but so far, we haven't received any positive response from the police."

Julius Hakiza, the spokesperson for the Albertine Region Police, acknowledged the issue, admitting that the police are stretched thin due to manpower shortages.

"We are aware of the sub-counties that lack police posts," Hakiza said.

"But the reality is that we are limited by manpower. Even the existing police posts and stations are understaffed. If I promised you a police post in any of these sub-counties soon, I would be lying."

Despite the challenges, police in the Albertine region have reassured residents in Hoima that the issue is being looked into by senior police management, with the hope of finding a solution in the future.

As the festive season draws near, residents are anxious about the potential rise in crime, hoping for swift intervention from the authorities to ensure their safety and security.