Uganda: FAWE Uganda Empowers 482 Students With Bursaries to Transform Lives Through Education

FAWE Uganda has unveiled its 2024/2025 bursary program, designed to support young women and men from underrepresented communities across the country.

With the generous backing of the Mastercard Foundation and Social Initiatives Educates Girls, this initiative has awarded financial assistance to 482 students, enabling them to pursue higher education and vocational training.

This support is critical, as many youths in Uganda face significant barriers to education, including poverty, cultural norms, and early marriages that disproportionately affect girls.

Susan Opok Tumusiime, the Team Lead at FAWE Uganda, underscores the urgency of providing educational opportunities for marginalized individuals.

"We must ensure that girls not only access education but also stay in school and complete their cycles of education," she stated. She emphasized that education is a vital tool for empowerment, saying, "There's nothing anyone can ever give to someone than an education.

Therefore, as an institution, we have worked hard to make sure that a number of girls attain an education."

By focusing on both girls and boys, FAWE Uganda aims to foster a generation that can contribute positively to society.

The necessity of such initiatives is evident in the alarming statistics regarding education access in Uganda.

UNICEF reports that approximately 3.7 million children aged 6 to 12 years are out of school, with socio-economic barriers disproportionately affecting girls.

Tumusiime noted, "Education facilitates transformation," highlighting how it can lead to improved livelihoods and reduced poverty in underserved communities.

By investing in the education of youth from underprivileged backgrounds, FAWE Uganda not only helps individuals realize their potential but also strengthens the fabric of society, promoting long-term social change and economic development.