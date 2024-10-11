Africa: Conference Deliberating On Africa's Challenges, Opportunities Kicks Off in Addis

Addis Ababa — The Institute of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Al Jazeera Center for Studies, has organized a two-day conference with a theme "Africa: Challenges of Fragility and Capitalizing on International Competition."

The conference has brought together experts, policymakers, and think tank representatives from the Middle East and Africa to discuss the multifaceted issues facing African nations, including regional security, the legacy of fragility, internal challenges and foreign engagement, proxy wars and transboundary militias, among other pressing issues.

In his opening remarks, Jafar Bedru, Executive Director of the Institute of Foreign Affairs, said that the conference aims to address the challenges of fragility while capitalizing on international competition in Africa.

He emphasized the Institute's commitment to conducting data-driven research and organizing impactful events at national, regional, and international levels.

This conference marks the first collaboration between the Institute of Foreign Affairs and the AlJazeera Center for Studies on such a significant event.

"This partnership will continue, and we hope that we will keep hosting discussions on matters of shared concerns for both of our institutes."

Moreover, Jafar stated how a rise in global power competition has exacerbated the existing global crisis, which some termed as an era of "global polycrisis."

The global geo-economic and geopolitical dynamics have significantly shifted the existing global power arrangement that has been in place since the end of the Cold War.

Manager of Research at Aljazeera Center for Studies, Ezzeddine Abdelmoula said we in Africa and in the Arab world need to have strong cooperation.

"I believe cooperation is pivotal, and moreover, this cooperation helps us embark on a long journey and to overcome quite a number of challenges."

Participants will engage in a series of panels and discussions aimed at fostering collaboration and innovative solutions to enhance Africa's resilience and global standing, it was indicate.