Zimbabwe: Government in Robust Preparedness to Fight Public Health Threats

The Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, in collaboration with development partners, is taking significant steps to bolster its readiness and response strategies to tackle emerging health threats.

This initiative comes amid rising concerns over various potential health risks, including cholera, malaria, Mpox, among others.

Health and Child Care spokesperson, Mr Donald Mujiri, said the ministry is implementing extensive training programs for healthcare workers, focusing on disease surveillance and the detection of illnesses prone to outbreaks.

"With the onset of the rainy season, our emphasis shifts towards preventing and managing cases of acute watery diarrhea, cholera, malaria, typhoid fever, and other waterborne diseases," he said.

"At the same time, we are actively promoting health education and community awareness initiatives, including campaigns to inform the public about monkeypox, which has impacted numerous countries."

He said the proactive strategy ensures the nation is well-prepared to swiftly identify and contain potential outbreaks, safeguarding the health and well-being of its communities.