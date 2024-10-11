Zimbabwe: Govt, Partners Assess GBV One-Stop Centres and Safe Shelters

The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development and development partners have embarked on a drive to assess the state and needs of One Stop Centres and community shelters in Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central to ensure continuity of gender-based violence services to women and girls in these areas.

With support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and other partners, the Government has established eight One-Stop Centres in Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, Masvingo, Midlands, Bulawayo and Matabeleland South.

These have been instrumental in the provision of access to holistic services to survivors of GBV under one roof at no cost.

The visit is expected to inform the development of a domestic resource mobilisation strategy for the sustainability of the one-stop centres and safe shelters.