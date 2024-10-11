Africa: World Mental Health Day - a Day With Serious Meaning for Humanitarian Workers

Seriti - "This body of work is a result of going to places I hate the most about myself and finding beauty there. The objective of it is conversation. I’m hoping that more people who live with mental conditions will find the courage, to not only be open about it to those they care about, but to love themselves and realise that it’s not “illness”. The real illness here is ignorance. Your dreams are valid and you’re more than capable of doing anything you set your mind to. Some of the greatest pioneers the world has seen in its tumultuous history were living with a mental condition and still changed the world. Don’t run away from it but spend time and learn about yourself." - Tsoku Maela

The theme of World Mental Health Day 2024 is "Mental Health at Work." We asked colleagues from around the world to share their thoughts on this theme in a context where crises and disasters continue to multiply. For this article, we gathered insights from our colleagues working in the health sector in the IFRC Africa region.

Humanitarian workers face unique challenges: they operate in contexts of severe hardship, often under pressure, and in environments where safety is never guaranteed. For them, mental health at work goes beyond the usual discussions on stress and burnout. It is intertwined with urgency, resilience, and an unwavering dedication to a humanitarian mission. It is a fundamental element that enables these professionals to continue providing quality support to the communities they assist.

On this occasion, we want to highlight voices from the field. Our IFRC colleagues who work in psychosocial support share their reflections on the importance of maintaining their mental health while supporting others. Their testimonies offer rich and diverse perspectives on how to approach this crucial issue.

"Mental health at work is an essential component of our overall well-being. In my work with the IFRC, whether it's managing crises like Marburg and Mpox outbreaks in Africa or providing psychosocial assistance to communities affected by floods, I have seen the major impact that stress and psychological challenges can have on individuals, teams, and communities.

"Mental resilience is indispensable in the humanitarian sector. Working with Red Cross volunteers in health emergencies, I have seen how crucial it is to have support structures, spaces for dialogue, and training in psychological first aid."

Dr. Aimé Mbonda, Health Coordinator for IFRC's Yaoundé Cluster, a regional hub that covers Cameroon, Sao Tome and Principe, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon

"When I think of mental health at work, I'm reminded that while this concept may seem intimidating, it is actually very simple at its core. It is about fostering a sense of belonging, ensuring psychological safety, allowing employees to have control over their work, and helping them feel their impact.

"In practice, this means sharing openly with colleagues, listening carefully, building trust, and offering recognition. Humanitarian workers, who are often passionate with high expectations, particularly need to hear that they are doing a good job, that they are part of a valuable team, that their opinions matter, and that, thanks to their efforts, someone in our difficult world just had a better day."

Allison Male, Psychosocial Support Consultant

"Mental health at work is more than a slogan; it is an obligation. Promoting mental health at work is a responsibility at both the individual and institutional levels. This year's theme for World Mental Health Day is a reminder of the need for concerted efforts to promote, create, and maintain a work environment conducive to good mental health.

"There is no health without mental health, as they say. Prioritizing mental health in the professional environment is a culture to co-create and strengthen."

Dr. Danielle Domersant, Health Delegate, Yaoundé Cluster

"With the current global conflicts, the psychosocial support team must be ready to intervene at any time to provide psychological support, if asked. Psychosocial support has become an integral part of the IFRC in these times of change.

"We must also configure the support we offer to adapt to different contexts through an eclectic approach. It is also very important to ask, 'How can we best support affected staff or ensure they feel sufficiently supported?'

"From a personal perspective, there are times I wish I could do more to help in certain situations, particularly in crises where it would be preferable to be physically present, but it's not possible. The use of technology is then very useful and makes it possible to provide the same level of support."

Caroline Kithama, Psychosocial Support Consultant

