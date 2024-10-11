Ghana: Ensure Peaceful, Credible Elections - Goodluck Jonathan

Former Nigerian President, Mr Goodluck Jonathan, has urged Ghanaians to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process.

He said that the success of any election depended on the commitment of citizens, election authorities, and security agencies.

Speaking at the Third Strategy Forum of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) in Accra, he stated the importance of transparency and trust during elections, noting that poorly managed elections were often the root cause of conflicts in Africa.

Mr Jonathan, who serves as Chairman of WAEF, called on citizens to play a role in maintaining electoral integrity.

"For elections in any country to be successful, all citizens of that country must be committed to a very, very successful elections, everybody must be ready to do what is fair," he emphasised.

The former president also stressed that two key institutions, the Electoral Commission and security agencies bore a significant responsibility in ensuring credible elections.

He advised both entities to act transparently and earn the public's trust. "When citizens have no confidence in the electoral system, it leads to instability," he explained.

Mr Jonathan shared insights from his interactions with stakeholders, adding that the WAEF delegation had engaged with key players, including the Electoral Commission of Ghana, security officials, and political candidates.

He revealed that the forum had already met with the candidate of the ruling party, New Patriotic Party, (NPP), and the candidate of the, National Democratic Congress, (NDC) with plans to meet more candidates before the elections.

Jonathan acknowledged that no election was perfect, "even in advanced democracies, but we are confidence in Ghana's preparations, we have seen the genuine commitment to resolve issues, and we are very hopeful that the elections will be well conducted."

He urged the Ghanaian Electoral Commission and security agencies to work in a manner that builds public confidence.

"When you do things transparently, and people know that you are doing what is right, even if someone loses the election, they can congratulate the winner," he noted.

However, he warned that if the process was perceived as flawed, it becomes harder for citizens and candidates to accept the results peacefully.

He urged West African leaders to strengthen democracy and address rising instability in the region.

Mr Jonathan reiterated that WAEF would remain engaged in Ghana throughout the election period, offering support and making observations as needed.

He expressed optimism that the elections would go smoothly but stressed that the role of all stakeholders, including voters and election officials, is critical to maintaining peace.

Former Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, also advised Ghanaians to prioritise peace and stability as the country approaches its elections.

She acknowledged that all elections came with challenges and differences but stressed the importance of maintaining peace throughout the process.

"All elections have differences and negotiations, but it is crucial for the authorities to work together to keep the peace and ensure Ghana continues on its path of sustainable development.

She praised Ghana as a model of stability and progress in Africa, noting that its development had become a showcase for the world.