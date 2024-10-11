South Africa: New Visa Reforms Could Boost South Africa's Economy By 1.2 Percent

10 October 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Georgina Crouth

The gazetting of the remote work visitor visa and the new points-based system for work visas removes bureaucratic hurdles that have hampered SA's visa regime and promises far-reaching positive outcomes for the economy.

Listen to this article 10 min Listen to this article 10 min Hailed as an evolution in South Africa's immigration policies, the new regulations to attract skilled and remote workers are a shot in the arm for the country's economy.

Gazetted on Wednesday by Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, the new regulations not only offer certainty on remote work visas but also introduce general work visas and a new points-based system for critical skills, which promise to boost GDP growth by 1.2%, with every additional skill creating seven new jobs for South Africans.

Schreiber announced the new regulations last month at the RMB Morgan Stanley Investor Conference, where he unveiled initiatives to grow tourism, investment, the economy and job creation.

Economic case

Citing independent research commissioned by the SA Reserve Bank and the International Food Policy Research Institute, Schreiber told the conference that South Africa's annual growth rate could triple by attracting 11,000 highly skilled individuals, while increasing tourist arrivals by 10% would boost annual GDP growth by 0.6%.

To quantify the potential gains, the researchers showed that just a 1% increase in tertiary-educated employees, primarily driven by skilled immigration, could boost GDP by more than 1.2% and overall...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.