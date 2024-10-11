South Africa: Durban Tourism Operators Fasten Seatbelts After Yet Another Blow - Water Cuts

10 October 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Chris Makhaye

Durban's tourism industry has been on the decline in recent years due to pollution on its beaches along the iconic Golden Mile, concerns over crime, and, of course, Covid-19. As the city was preparing for the upcoming festive season, it was hit with another blow -- water rationing.

Just as Durban's tourism industry was preparing for the festive season, last week eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba announced a new series of water rationing in the city, dampening the hopes of a sector desperate to return to its heyday and surpass its pre-Covid-19 numbers.

These measures, known officially as "water curtailment", come into effect on Thursday, 10 October, and will affect the whole of eThekwini for at least 12 months. They are aimed at dealing with water shortages in many areas, sorting out leaking pipes and illegal water connections.

The water cuts are just the latest of a number of blows to Durban's tourism industry after intermittent water supply, concerns over crime and reports of E. coli at local beaches appeared to have affected the city's tourism industry, while a post-pandemic travel lag means tourist destinations are battling for a slice of a smaller market.

Durban, in particular, and KwaZulu-Natal in general offer a diverse range of landscapes, making them attractive destinations for adventure-seeking tourists. The province boasts stunning beaches along the Indian Ocean coastline, a picturesque countryside, the majestic Drakensberg mountains, and game reserves like...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

