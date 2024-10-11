Namibian Earth Science Students Win Frank Arnott Award

Four students from the University of Namibia and the Namibia University of Science and Technology received the prestigious Frank Arnott Next Generation Explorers Award (NGEA).

This was confirmed in a statement released by the German embassy in Namibia on Thursday.

NGEA is an international competition where teams of earth science students collaborate to transform geoscience datasets into their interpretation of subsurface geology and mineralisation targets.

The students are Emilie Kasiona, Elkan Utoni, Carin-Bibi Muchila and Faith Uupindi.

"The young Namibian award-winners presented their work on the mineral potential of sedimentary rock-hosted stratiform copper in an area within the Kunene region. Their approach combined cutting-edge techniques to integrate multiple datasets, successfully identifying mineral potential in the region," the statement read.

The Namibian team is working on a technical cooperation project between the Geological Survey of Namibia and the German Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR).

The BGR technical cooperation project was funded with €2.4 million (about N$46 million) by the German ministry for economic cooperation and development.

"One of the project's activities is the mineral prospectivity mapping of the entire Kunene region. The results of this initiative will be made publicly available, supporting investment in Namibia's mineral resource sector," the statement says.