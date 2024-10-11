Namibia: In Defence of Monica Geingos

11 October 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)
opinion By Cora Neumann, founder Global First Ladies Alliance

As the founder of the Global First Ladies Alliance (GFLA) and someone who has had the privilege of working with more than 80 first ladies across 15 years, I feel compelled to respond to the recent criticism of former first lady Monica Geingos.

Namibia has long been a beacon of democratic ideals and the peaceful transition of power, setting an example for the world to follow. The respectful handing over of leadership, particularly among the nation's first ladies, has been a hallmark of this tradition.

During the United Nations (UN) General Assembly meeting this month, I personally witnessed former first lady Monica Geingos gracefully declining several high-level invitations that were focused on first ladies.

This was not an oversight, but a deliberate and honourable gesture to respect and uplift the role of the current first lady. Her focus remains steadfast on her work as an advocate for the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a vital global mission that transcends individual recognition.

Rather than pitting these leading women against one another, I encourage Namibia to continue honouring and celebrating the leaders who have emerged from its political landscape. These women, past and present, have made tremendous contributions not only to Namibia, but to global conversations about development, equality and good governance.

Namibia's reputation as a model for peaceful democratic transition and respectful politics is one the world greatly admires. In these times of global unrest and political division, it is more important than ever for Namibia to maintain this stellar track record.

By doing so, Namibia can continue to inspire other nations and ensure its legacy remains one of unity, respect and leadership.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.