Namibia: In Defence of Monica Geingos

opinion

As the founder of the Global First Ladies Alliance (GFLA) and someone who has had the privilege of working with more than 80 first ladies across 15 years, I feel compelled to respond to the recent criticism of former first lady Monica Geingos.

Namibia has long been a beacon of democratic ideals and the peaceful transition of power, setting an example for the world to follow. The respectful handing over of leadership, particularly among the nation's first ladies, has been a hallmark of this tradition.

During the United Nations (UN) General Assembly meeting this month, I personally witnessed former first lady Monica Geingos gracefully declining several high-level invitations that were focused on first ladies.

This was not an oversight, but a deliberate and honourable gesture to respect and uplift the role of the current first lady. Her focus remains steadfast on her work as an advocate for the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a vital global mission that transcends individual recognition.

Rather than pitting these leading women against one another, I encourage Namibia to continue honouring and celebrating the leaders who have emerged from its political landscape. These women, past and present, have made tremendous contributions not only to Namibia, but to global conversations about development, equality and good governance.

Namibia's reputation as a model for peaceful democratic transition and respectful politics is one the world greatly admires. In these times of global unrest and political division, it is more important than ever for Namibia to maintain this stellar track record.

By doing so, Namibia can continue to inspire other nations and ensure its legacy remains one of unity, respect and leadership.