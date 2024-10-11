Eritrea: President El-Sisi's Speech At Press Conference With Presidents of Eritrea and Somalia in Asmara

10 October 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)
"In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful"

My brother, Your Excellency, President Isaias Afwerki,

President of the State of Eritrea,

My Brother, Your Excellency, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud,

President of Federal Republic of Somalia,

It gives me pleasure to extend gratitude to you, my brother President Afwerki, for the warm and generous reception and hospitality. I would also like to express sincere appreciation to my brother, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, for his keenness on joining our summit today.

Our meeting today is not only a testament to the robust and outstanding partnership among our three brotherly countries. It is also a powerful reminder of the urgent need to consolidate these enduring relations to address the shared challenges we face in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, and to unlock the full potential of our countries and leverage the opportunities to drive development and prosperity for our peoples.

Hosted by His Excellency President Isaias Afwerki, we convened today to consult and share perspectives on how to counter plans and actions aimed at destabilizing and fragmenting countries in the region, and sabotaging the unyielding efforts of our countries and our peoples, who strive for peace, stability and prosperity. Our three countries, our region and our coasts, along the southern and northern entrances of the Red Sea, are endowed with natural wealth and boundless potential for growth and prosperity. Together, we have the determination and capacity to seize and harness these opportunities through our close cooperation, integration, and coordination.

During our talks today, we have resolved to extend unwavering and comprehensive support to Somalia to fulfill His Excellency, dear brother, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's vision of restoring security and safety to his country through its national army. We concentrated on actionable proposals for providing support, through both bilateral and multilateral channels, in addition to regional and international efforts aimed at maintaining and establishing peace in Somalia.

We also discussed a multitude of important regional dossiers, including the situation in Sudan. We agreed on the imperative need for a permanent ceasefire throughout the country, as soon as possible, and on the vital urgency of advancing efforts to safeguard its national institutions.

We were united in our views regarding the grave threat posed by the ongoing state that led to the disruption of international maritime navigation in the Red Sea, which had severe implications on global trade. During our deliberations, we emphasized the crucial importance of strengthening cooperation among the countries on the shores of the Red Sea, developing the foundation for institutional coordination among them to secure global navigation, and fostering their collaboration in leveraging its natural resources. Moreover, we were in agreement on the need to strengthen and expand trade and investment ties among our three countries, and to work closely together on capacity building and knowledge transfer.

Finally, I would like, once again, to thank his Excellency, President Isaias Afwerki, for the generous hospitality, and his Excellency, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, for joining our first tripartite summit today. I look forward to our continued coordination to ensure our shared interests and goals are firmly protected. I also reiterate that Egypt is unequivocally committed to fully supporting the goals, interests and aspirations of our nations and peoples in the Horn of Africa region for a more secure, stable and prosperous future. We hope to see you in your second homeland Egypt, in the near future.

Thank you

