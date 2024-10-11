Congo-Kinshasa: When Rwanda's Foreign Minister Called Out DR Congo Counterpart for Stalling Luanda Peace Process

The events surrounding the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) took an interesting turn on October 9, 2024, when Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, directly addressed the DR Congo's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, as well as Congolese government spokesperson, Patrick Muyaya.

Using his account on X-platform (formerly Twitter) Nduhungirehe's messages, clear and uncompromising, highlighted the DR Congo's obstruction of the Luanda peace process, particularly pointing to the sudden, inexplicable change in stance by Minister Wagner, which he asserts has derailed ongoing negotiations aimed at neutralizing the FDLR, one of the most destabilizing forces in the region.

The Luanda peace process, a trilateral dialogue between Rwanda, DR Congo, and Angola, has been the primary framework aimed at addressing security concerns in eastern DR Congo, particularly the neutralization of the FDLR, a notorious group with roots in the genocidal forces responsible for the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi.

Over the years, the FDLR has continued to perpetuate instability in the vast country, with Rwanda accusing the group of harboring genocidaires and posing an existential threat to its security. The Luanda process has been seen as a potential pathway to ending this cycle of violence, with Angola playing the role of mediator.

In his message to Kayikwamba Wagner, Minister Nduhungirehe did not mince words. He called out his Congolese counterpart for blocking the progress of the peace process during the fourth ministerial meeting held on September 14, 2024, in Luanda. With a tone that combined diplomacy with frustration, he noted, "I listened to this statement by Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner with a smile, because my Congolese colleague is not telling the truth about the real reasons behind the blockage of the Luanda process."

Nduhungirehe explained that the agenda for the meeting had been straightforward and agreed upon by all parties involved. The purpose of the meeting was to adopt a harmonized plan for the neutralization of the FDLR and the lifting of Rwandan defense measures--steps that had already been agreed upon by Angolan, Congolese, and Rwandan experts during a meeting held in Rubavu on August 30, 2024. According to Nduhungirehe, this meeting took place in a "friendly atmosphere" and was poised to be a simple and quick affair. However, at the last minute, Minister Wagner, following instructions from her president, categorically refused to adopt the plan.

This sudden shift in the DR Congo's position stunned not only Rwanda and Angola but even Wagner's own Congolese colleagues. Major General Christian Ndaywel, Head of Military Intelligence of the FARDC (Forces Armées de la République Démocratique du Congo), who had signed the harmonized plan on behalf of his country in Rubavu, was among those left in disbelief. Nduhungirehe noted that Ndaywel reaffirmed his support for the plan during the ministerial meeting in Luanda, only to be "publicly disavowed" by his own minister.

A clear plan sabotaged

What made the situation more perplexing was the fact that the harmonized plan had already been negotiated and signed. The plan was accompanied by a precise timeline, ensuring the gradual implementation of the measures agreed upon. It had the backing of military experts and was a carefully structured attempt to neutralize the FDLR, whose continued existence is a major factor in the instability plaguing the region.

The plan was also designed to lift certain Rwandan defense measures that had been put in place to protect its borders from the threat posed by the FDLR. The lifting of these measures was seen as a critical step toward de-escalating tensions between Rwanda and the DRC. However, by refusing to adopt the plan, the DRC had effectively halted any progress toward resolving these long-standing security issues.

In his message, Nduhungirehe laid the blame squarely on Minister Wagner, accusing her of acting on direct orders from President Tshisekedi. He stated that the Congolese minister's refusal to adopt the plan was politically motivated and had nothing to do with the technical aspects of the agreement. This last-minute obstruction, Nduhungirehe argued, was a deliberate move to derail the peace process and prevent any meaningful resolution to the conflict.

Introducing irrelevant issues

Further complicating the negotiations were two new demands introduced by the DRC: the so-called "responsibility clause" and the "regional justice mechanism." Nduhungirehe dismissed these additions as irrelevant to the security issues being discussed in the Luanda process, stating that they were not part of the original framework agreement proposed by Angola in August 2024.

According to Nduhungirehe, these points were not even mentioned in the draft framework agreement that had been negotiated in Kigali and Kinshasa, nor were they central to the discussions on the neutralization of the FDLR.

He accused the DRC of introducing these amendments "out of nowhere" in an attempt to complicate the negotiations and prevent the signing of a peace agreement. In his view, this was a clear indication that the DRC was not acting in good faith and had no genuine interest in pursuing peace.

He concluded his message to Wagner with a pointed remark: "If the DRC government wants to oppose peace in eastern DRC, it should at least do so with honesty and dignity."

Response to Muyaya's misinformation

Minister Nduhungirehe's second message, addressed to the DRC's government spokesperson, Patrick Muyaya, was no less direct.

Muyaya, who has become known for his frequent public statements defending the Congolese government's actions, was accused of "unraveling the truth" and spreading false information about the reasons behind the blockage of the Luanda process.

In response to Muyaya's claims that the "responsibility clause" and the "regional justice mechanism" were the primary causes of the deadlock, Nduhungirehe provided a detailed account of the fourth ministerial meeting held on September 14, 2024, in Luanda.

He categorically stated that these issues were not the reason for the impasse and that they had not been mentioned in any official documents from the meeting.

Instead, Nduhungirehe pointed to the DR Congo's refusal to adopt the harmonized plan for the neutralization of the FDLR as the real cause of the deadlock. He emphasized that this plan had been agreed upon by the experts from all three countries involved and that the DRC's last-minute opposition was the only point of divergence during the negotiations.

Nduhungirehe concluded his message to Muyaya with a sharp rebuke of the spokesperson's diplomatic skills: "As for your concept of 'diplomacy,' with which you conclude your message, I would like to say that I would a thousand times prefer active diplomacy over 'fleeing diplomacy,' which all of Paris witnessed last week."

Internal contradictions

This public exchange between the Rwandan and Congolese ministers highlights the deep-rooted tensions between the two countries, tensions that have been exacerbated by the DR Congo's failure to address the presence of armed groups like the FDLR within its borders. Rwanda has consistently called for the neutralization of the FDLR, arguing that its continued existence poses a direct threat to Rwandan security and fuels instability in the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Governance Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The DRC, on the other hand, has struggled to manage its internal contradictions. President Félix Tshisekedi's government has often been accused of using the FDLR and other armed groups as proxies in its broader geopolitical struggles, including its attempts to deflect blame for the ongoing conflict in the east.

By scapegoating Rwanda for its own internal failures, the DR Congo has avoided taking responsibility for its inability to secure its own territory and deal with the myriad armed groups operating within its borders.

Possible way forward

The standoff between Rwanda and the DRC over the Luanda peace process reflects the broader challenges of resolving the conflict in eastern Congo. As Nduhungirehe's messages indicate, the DR Congo's last-minute obstruction of the harmonized plan for neutralizing the FDLR raises serious questions about the Tshisekedi government's commitment to peace.

The Luanda process was designed to bring all parties to the table and create a framework for addressing the security concerns in the region. However, without genuine political will from the DR Congo, the prospects for lasting peace remain uncertain. Rwanda, for its part, remains committed to the neutralization of the FDLR and the stabilization of eastern Congo, but it will need the full cooperation of the latter if any meaningful progress is to be made.

In the coming weeks, the international community, particularly key players like the United States, will likely play a critical role in pushing for renewed dialogue and ensuring that the peace process does not collapse under the weight of political obstruction.

From reliable sources the three Foreign Ministers of Angola, DR Congo and Rwanda are meeting again on Saturday October 12, 2024 in Luanda, for a 5th ministerial meeting. Whether the DR Congo will come to the table with a more constructive approach remains to be seen.