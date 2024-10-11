South Africa: North West to Host Its First Executive Committee Planning Meeting

The leadership of North West Provincial Government will hold a two-day Exco Planning Lekgotla to identify the provincial government's key priorities for the next five years.

The meeting, which will be held from 13 to 14 October 2024, will be the province's first Exco Planning Lekgotla under the seventh administration.

The lekgotla, led by Premier Lazarus Mokgosi, will be attended by Members of the Executive Council, Mayors, Heads of Provincial Departments, Municipal Managers, Chief Financial Officers and Chief Executive Officers of State-owned entities.

The gathering will also provide a platform where leaders will have an opportunity to deliberate on the draft Provincial Growth and Development Strategy, as well as plans to create sustainable jobs and accelerate service delivery.

Members of the media wishing to cover the outcome of the lekgotla will be allowed to conduct interviews on the second day of the gathering on Monday, 14 October from 1 pm.

This week, the province welcomed the promising trajectory concerning its audit outcomes compared to previous financial years.

"The audit outcomes serve as a glimmer of hope that we are on the correct developmental trajectory to address challenges confronting the province and create various socio-economic opportunities for our people," Mokgosi said this week.