South Africa: Sanral Warns of Intermittent Closure of N2 Between Grahamstown and Fish River Pass

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has notified road users of the intermittent closure of the N2 between Makhanda (Grahamstown) and the Fish River Pass, due to blasting operations.

"Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly; consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the roads. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," SANRAL's Southern Region Manager Mbulelo Peterson said.

This as blasting operations are planned for the following dates: Monday, 14 October 2024, Thursday,17 October 2024, and Monday, 21 October 2024.

"The road will be closed on these days from 15h00, for a maximum period of three hours up to 18h00, to allow sufficient time for the cleaning of the existing N2 and making it safe for the travelling public," SANRAL said.

Motorists travelling westwards between East London or Qonce (King William's Town) and Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) may consider using the following alternative route:

From East London, follow the R72 to Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea through to Nanaga, turn left onto the N2 and continue on to Gqeberha.

Motorists travelling eastwards between Gqeberha and Qonce or East London may consider using the following alternative routes:

- From Gqeberha, follow the N2 to Nanaga, turn right onto the R72 at the junction at Nanaga and travel on via Alexandria and Port Alfred to East London.

- From East London, turn left onto the N2 and travel westwards through to Qonce.