Ethiopia Ministry of Health, Gavi, Unicef and WHO Launch Health Facility Solar Electrification (HFSE) Initiative to Enhance Primary Health Care Services

300 remote health care facilities across Ethiopia will be powered with solar energy, benefiting an estimated 6.7 million people

Backed by Gavi funding, this new initiative aims to build climate-resilient health systems, while also boosting vaccine storage capacity

The programme - which supports the Ethiopia Ministry of Health's goal to solar power over 1,000 health care facilities and enhance maternal, infant and post-natal care in underserved areas - will be implemented by the Ministry of Health, UNICEF and WHO

In response to the urgent demand for reliable energy in health care facilities, the Ethiopia Ministry of Health, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), UNICEF and WHO today officially launched the Health Facility Solar Electrification (HFSE) initiative. This new initiative, which is part of a broader US$ 35 million programme funded by Gavi, aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase access to immunization, and broaden primary health care services. Three hundred health care facilities have been prioritized for solar expansion across all regions in Ethiopia, focusing on facilities that are distant from the main power grid.The deployment of solar energy will significantly improve health care outcomes for the estimated 6.7 million people living in the catchment areas of the health facilities by increasing the range of services offered at primary health care facilities, including expanded access to immunization services and availability of clean water at health facilities. It also aims to strengthen health care services by providing decentralized solar energy, contributing to climate-resilient health facilities while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions. This jointly led effort falls under the Ministry of Health's plan to equip over 1,000 health care facilities with solar energy and will be implemented by December 2025.

"Today, we are powering health and hope across Ethiopia. With solar electrification, our health facilities will deliver reliable care, even in the most remote communities, bringing us closer to a healthier and brighter future for all," said H.E Dr. Dereje Duguma, State Minister of Health.

"Climate change is increasing the burden of diseases in the most vulnerable communities, and access to electricity is a core determinant of a country's ability and readiness to provide quality health services," said Thabani Maphosa, Chief Country Delivery Officer, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. "Establishing and scaling health facility solar electrification, as we are doing here today, represents an unprecedented opportunity to strengthen primary health care systems, contribute to a greener planet, and drive improved health outcomes."

"This initiative marks a significant step forward in sustainable health care and climate resilience, benefiting millions in underserved communities," highlights Dr. Aboubacar Kampo, UNICEF Representative in Ethiopia. "By enhancing immunization for children and strengthening health services for mothers and infants, we are promoting safer deliveries and improving post-natal and infant care."

"The connection between energy and health is clear in both homes and health care facilities in Ethiopia. Access to clean and reliable energy in health care facilities is crucial for providing quality essential services for disease prevention and treatment, particularly for mothers and children in hard-to-reach areas of the country," highlights Dr. Owen Laws Kaluwa, WHO Representative to Ethiopia. "Access to electricity in health care facilities can be a matter of life and death."

Recognizing the critical role of cold chain equipment in health care delivery, the HFSE initiative will leverage Gavi's Cold Chain Equipment Optimisation Platform (CCEOP) mechanism to deploy solar photovoltaic packages at 1,000 primary health care facilities across Ethiopia, Pakistan, Uganda and Zambia. With a funding commitment of US$ 35 million from Gavi, the project will enhance the ability of health care facilities to power essential cold chain equipment and other vital medical devices in those countries.

