Nairobi — President William Ruto has called on the international community to honour their commitments to support the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti.

The President said there is an urgent need for personnel, logistics and financial resources to sustain and expand the security mission.

He announced that Kenya will take another 600 Kenyan police officers to Haiti, adding that they are undergoing pre-deployment training and will be ready for duty next month.

Speaking during a press briefing after holding talks with Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille at State House, Nairobi, on Friday, the President said the mission has shown positive results, restoring hope and providing a glimpse of the stability that lies ahead for Haiti.

"Today, we discussed ways to sustain and build on that momentum. This is a battle we can win if our friends stand resolute in solidarity with Haiti," he said.

President Ruto said the Kenyan officers are working closely with the Haitian National Police to restore order, protect critical infrastructure and create safe spaces where Haitians can thrive.

"In collaboration, they have already recaptured key sites: The general hospital, the port and the National Palace," he said.

He urged global partners to seize the opportunity presented by the success of the ongoing Multinational Security Support Mission to provide the necessary resources and equipment.

The President pointed out that the extension of the term of the MSS by the United Nations for another year signals strong global support.

He commended the professionalism of the Kenyan contingent in Haiti, and urged them to remain steadfast in discharging their responsibilities.

The President noted that Kenya's security deployments around the world is one of the reasons Kenya was elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the period 2025-2027.

Beyond security, President Ruto said Kenya and Haiti are working on enhancing collaboration in tourism and cultural exchanges.

"To achieve lasting change, we must invest in economic growth and social connectivity," he said.

President Ruto and Prime Minister Conille reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism as a powerful force for good.

"Kenya and Haiti believe in the need for reform that realigns these institutions to serve the needs of all nations, ensuring a more just and sustainable world," he said.

On his part, Prime Minister Conille commended the efforts of the Multinational Security Support Mission to restore peace and stability in Haiti.

"The deployment of the Kenyan contingent to Haiti has been effective, professional and committed," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that Kenya's voice has significantly enhanced the support of global partners.

"Where others saw a crisis, you saw an opportunity and potential, and you voiced it in a very strong way, allowing others to come together around Haiti," he said.

Dr Conille echoed President Ruto's call for global support for the mission as a matter of urgency to sustain the momentum.

He emphasised that the world must understand that Haiti is a country of 12 million people held hostage by a handful of gang members.

"Half the population is food insecure and 600,000 are displaced," he said.