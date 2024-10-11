Tanzania: GST Allocates 73bn for Airborne Geophysical Survey

The Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST) has earmarked 73bn to conduct high-resolution airborne geophysical surveys in various regions of the country's western zone.

In an interview with journalists during the ongoing mining technology exhibitions in Geita, GST's planning and marketing manager, Mr Priscus Benard, noted that in its 99-year history, the GST has only managed to complete this crucial survey in 16 percent of the country, using a special jet.

Mr Benard praised President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan for providing a substantial budget that allows GST to procure a geophysical survey plane, expected to cost around 4bn/-.

"For the first time, we are acquiring our own jet for performing essential high-resolution airborne geophysical surveys of the underlying rock deposits, a development projected to elevate the sector," he stated.

With the new aircraft, GST aims to cover at least 18 per cent of the country's area in the current year.

"For over 99 years, we have only succeeded in conducting the high-resolution airborne geophysical survey for 16 percent. This year alone, we aim to increase that to 18 percent," he emphasized.

To date, GST has completed a low-resolution survey for 97 per cent of the country, a geochemical survey for 24 per cent, and has achieved over 99 percent in geophysical surveys.

"These research efforts have played a vital role in helping mining companies thrive. We anticipate that the upcoming high-resolution airborne geophysical survey will elevate the sector to advanced levels," he added.

Additionally, Mr Benard announced plans for a 20bn/- investment to build three state-of-the-art laboratories for professional mineral sampling in Tanzania.

This initiative is part of three ongoing projects aimed at enhancing the performance of this critical economic sector.

The laboratories, to be established in Mbeya, Geita, and Dodoma regions, will feature advanced technology to enable small and medium-scale artisanal miners to conduct professional mineral tests.

In Dodoma, the facility will serve as the headquarters for mineral sampling and will have the capacity to test all types of mineral samples, with construction processes already in preliminary stages.

Mr Benard reiterated that the government, through GST, is committed to ensuring equity and professionalism in the mining sector, which includes adopting high technologies like high-resolution airborne geophysical and geotechnical surveys.