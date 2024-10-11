Tanzania: CPC, CCM Collaborate to Promote Societal Development

The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) has committed to continuing its collaboration with Tanzania's ruling party CCM, to create policies that promote societal development alongside advancements in modern technology.

CPC Party Secretary of Renmin University of China, Prof Zhang Donggang, made this statement during a keynote speech titled "China's Answer to the Question of Modernisation" at a one-day symposium on "Jointly Advancing the Modernisation of the Global South," held at the Mwalimu Nyerere Leadership School in Kibaha District, Coast Region.

The symposium followed the launch of the Renmin University Library at the college and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on academic cooperation between the two institutions. Renmin University is the third largest university in China.

"Our governments, through the CPC and CCM, share a long history of collaboration on various issues aimed at uplifting the lives of underprivileged people and enabling them to live independently. We intend to maintain this relationship, which impacts lives in many ways," Prof Zhang stated.

The school's Principal, Professor Marcellina Chijoriga noted that the launching of the library and the symposium focused on modernisation represent significant steps toward strengthening the friendship between the two parties.

"Tanzania and China, are close friends and we are exploring new ways to deepen our relationship while shaping the future in key areas, including advancements in modern technology. We thank the Chinese government for its willingness to share experiences and knowledge with us," she said.

Dr Evaristo Haule, a participant from the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Memorial College in Dar es Salaam, said that Tanzanians have much to learn from their Chinese counterparts, who are hardworking and have made significant sacrifices to build their country.

"China is now among the nations that have achieved tremendous advancements in modern technology," he noted.

The symposium was attended by academics from various universities and colleges across the country, along with officials from the Chinese government.