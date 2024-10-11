Tanzania: Put Public Agendas First, Political Parties Urged

Political parties in the country have been urged to prioritise citizens' agendas and address their challenges as the country approaches the local government and general election.

The National Coordinator for the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), Mr. Onesmo Olengurumwa, made the plea recently during an event where he handed over the 2024/25 election manifesto for civil society organisations to Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) on behalf of the coalition.

"What we emphasise as civil society is that political parties should approach the elections with a focus on the citizens' agendas. They should not enter elections to promote their own agendas but should concentrate on what the citizens need. They should address the challenges people face and once they assume leadership positions, whether at the local government or higher levels, they should work to resolve those challenges," said Mr. Olengurumwa.

He noted that this is the third time they have prepared an election manifesto for civil society organisations. The current manifesto is filled with citizens' priorities that any political party with the mandate to lead must address.

"We have been preparing these manifestos whenever elections approach. We started in 2015, continued in 2019/20 and now in 2024/25. In the current manifesto, we have outlined what was achieved from the previous manifesto and what remains unfinished. We want political parties to accept this manifesto, include these agendas in their own and implement them when they gain power," said Mr Olengurumwa.

He added that the sixth phase government under President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has successfully implemented various issues advocated in the 2019/20 civil society election manifesto, including the freedom of political parties to conduct their activities.

He also emphasised the need for political parties to continue embracing the '4Rs' philosophy, which has helped foster national unity a critical factor for development.

"When President Dr Samia introduced the '4Rs' philosophy, we supported it because it aimed at uniting the country. When a nation faces challenges and we have a leader with the intent to unite us, we must support them. That's why we continue to emphasise that political parties should uphold the '4Rs' philosophy, because it promotes unity and keeps us focused on national development," said Mr Olengurumwa.

He highlighted some of the key priorities outlined in the 2024/25 civil society manifesto, including a new constitution, an inclusive economy, sustainable development, resource protection, accountability and eradicating corruption. Other priorities include human rights, good governance, the separation of powers, climate change, national values and social services.

On his part, CHADEMA Secretary General Mr. John Mnyika said they have received the manifesto and will use it as a reference while preparing their party's manifesto for the upcoming local government and general elections.

He also urged civil society organisations to intensify their efforts in providing civic education to citizens and encourage them to continue registering on the Permanent Voters Register (PVR) so they can effectively participate in both elections.

"Many citizens believe that having a voter card means they don't need to register for the local government elections. It is essential for civil society organisations to spread the message that every citizen, even if they already have a voter card, must register between October 11 and October 20 for the local government elections. Use your networks to amplify this message," said Mr Mnyika.