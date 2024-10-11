Tanzania: Milestone in Prostate Conditions Treatment

Significant milestone in the health sector has been achieved as Kairuki Hospital introduces High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) for the treatment of prostate conditions and prostate cancer.

HIFU is a non-invasive medical procedure that utilises ultrasound waves to treat both benign and malignant tumours.

Dr Julieth Kajugusi, a radiologist at Kairuki Hospital, explained that while surgeries have traditionally been the primary treatment for prostate issues, the newly installed HIFU machine allows for effective treatment without the need for invasive procedures.

"This machine can completely treat prostate tumours and prostate cancer in stages one and two, provided it hasn't spread to other parts of the body," Dr Kajugusi stated.

Patients with prostate tumours undergo ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) before being treated with HIFU.

"For prostate tumours, HIFU has a 100 per cent success rate, although some patients may not be suitable for treatment if there is too much fat between the skin and the tumour, as this increases the risk of burns," she added.

The HIFU treatment targets affected areas of the prostate before the cancer progresses to advanced stages. Dr Kajugusi noted that this innovative treatment is new to the country and carries low risks, as patients must undergo thorough checkups to ensure they are suitable candidates for HIFU.

Men aged 50 and older are particularly at risk for prostate tumours and cancer, as the prostate is more likely to develop these conditions with age.

Dr Kajugusi advises regular checkups for men in this age group to prevent the development of cancer and large tumours.

The treatment process for prostate tumours can take between three to five hours, with follow-up checkups scheduled every three months to monitor the reduction in tumour size. In many cases, tumours may disappear entirely after a year.

"For cancer patients, we provide HIFU treatment alongside other medications, such as chemotherapy, to reduce hormone production that contributes to prostate gland issues," she added.

According to Better Health, approximately 25 per cent of men aged 55 and older have a prostate condition, with this figure rising to 50 per cent by age 70. Early stages of prostate disease may not exhibit any symptoms.