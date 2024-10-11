Zimbabwe: Disgraced Ex-MP Dexter Nduna Apologises to Mnangagwa for Faking Uz Graduation

Former Zanu PF Chegutu West legislator, Dexter Nduna has publicly apologised to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for faking his graduation at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

The ex-lawmaker and Zanu PF Central Committee member is studying towards a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree at UZ, but failed to make the grade of the graduating Class of 2024 after failing some modules, which he has to rewrite and pass before graduating.

On September 13, during UZ's graduation ceremony, Nduna gate-crashed the event donning a graduation gown, misleading the public that he had completed his studies.

UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo has previously confirmed that Nduna was not on the list of graduates, despite his appearance at the ceremony.

In a poorly-written letter dated October 10, 2024, the controversial politician apologised to Mnangagwa as Chancellor of all State universities in the country, saying he was advised by Defence Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to do so.

"I was happy like everyone that I had indeed graduated until after graduation day that I was informed through social media that my case was still pending and I was not on the final list of graduates," Nduna said.

He acknowledged that two outstanding modules prevented him from officially completing his law degree and said he had made arrangements to rectify the issue.

"I therefore take this opportunity to apologize to you, Your Excellency, for celebrating before graduating, thereby putting the credibility and revered name of your institution into disrepute.

"I have made arrangements to register and write exams for the outstanding two modules so that I can complete my law studies at the University of Zimbabwe.

"As a former military officer of ten years and former legislator of ten years, I should not have allowed the administration glitches at the institution and my own excitement of completing a law program to cloud my judgment and act the way I did on the day of graduation. I therefore apologize and hope that you will find it in your heart to forgive me," Nduna said.