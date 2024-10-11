Zimbabwe: Man Bludgeons 94-Year-Old Grandmother to Death for 'Cursing' Family

11 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

A supertitious man from Shurugwi in Midlands province armed himself with a log and bludgeoned his grandmother (94) to death accusing her of cursing the family.

Takudzwa Mugariri of Marozva village under Chief Banga in Shurugwi this week appeared in court for murder as defined in the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The 27-year-old assailant was convicted and sentenced to 18 years imprisonment by the High Court sitting at Gweru.

The State case was that on February 3, 2024, the accused person proceeded to the now-deceased's homestead where he accused her of casting a curse on him and his siblings.

He further indicated that the nonagenarian was responsible for their suffering, misfortunes and poverty.

Mugariri went on to torch his granny's clothes and traditional medicines before striking her with a log several times all over her body leading to her death.

A police report was lodged resulting in the accused person's arrest.

