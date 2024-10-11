Zimbabwe: Former Zanu-PF Central Committee Member Arrested for Robbing Mine of Gold Ore

Former Zanu PF Central Committee member Tonderai Bhosha has been arrested on charges of trespassing and robbing a Goromonzi mine of an unspecified quantity of gold ore.

The robbery, which has been reported at Murehwa police station under RRB 6023990, was allegedly carried out in the presence of former Mazowe legislator Campion Mugweni.

Bhosha and Mugweni are alleged to have brought with them men believed to be their employees whom they ordered to load ore into trucks they had sourced, threatening to harm any one of the guards who resisted their demands.

A witness to the robbery told police officers who attended the scene that Bhosha pulled a gun on them when they tried to stop him.

"We were lucky the police arrived swiftly after we called them, reporting intruders stealing from the mine," said the witness.

Bhosha has documented run-ins with the police, having been accused of similarly robbing Trade Invest Africa Mine during his time as the ruling party's central committee member.