Zimbabwe: Former Zanu-PF Central Committee Member Arrested for Robbing Mine of Gold Ore

11 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former Zanu PF Central Committee member Tonderai Bhosha has been arrested on charges of trespassing and robbing a Goromonzi mine of an unspecified quantity of gold ore.

The robbery, which has been reported at Murehwa police station under RRB 6023990, was allegedly carried out in the presence of former Mazowe legislator Campion Mugweni.

Bhosha and Mugweni are alleged to have brought with them men believed to be their employees whom they ordered to load ore into trucks they had sourced, threatening to harm any one of the guards who resisted their demands.

A witness to the robbery told police officers who attended the scene that Bhosha pulled a gun on them when they tried to stop him.

"We were lucky the police arrived swiftly after we called them, reporting intruders stealing from the mine," said the witness.

Bhosha has documented run-ins with the police, having been accused of similarly robbing Trade Invest Africa Mine during his time as the ruling party's central committee member.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.