Ethiopia: Mofa Tells Citizens in Lebanon to Register for Repatriation

Over 3,000 Ethiopians have registered to return home as the situation in Lebanon continues to deteriorate, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced. The ministry is urging Ethiopian citizens to assess the digital platforms to register for repatriation.

In his bi-weekly briefing yesterday, MoFA Spokesperson Ambassador Nebiat Getachew said that a national committee, organized to evacuate vulnerable migrants, is working with local authorities to ensure a safe evacuation. So far, 51 citizens have been repatriated through Jordan and Egypt. Although the situation in Lebanon is alarming, the number of registered citizens remains limited, he noted.

"The government's top priority is the evacuation of citizens in this situation," Amb. Nebiat emphasized. The national committee is currently in Beirut to facilitate the identification and registration of Ethiopians for evacuation. Registration is being conducted both digitally and in person. He advised vulnerable citizens to use the digital platform for registration.

"The committee is also facilitating the relocation of citizens until safe evacuation can be arranged. Many citizens are transported and relocated to relatively peaceful areas of Lebanon. Dialogue with local authorities and Ethiopian community members is ongoing," he added.

The Spokesperson also briefed the media on Ethiopia's recent election to the United Nations Human Rights Council. "Ethiopia received 171 out of 193 votes in the election."

Ethiopia's role in the council will focus on advocating for the protection of civil, economic, and political human rights, particularly in developing countries. He stressed the need to improve the technical support and capacity-building provided to these countries.

This marks Ethiopia's election for the council membership for third time in its history, the spokesperson added.