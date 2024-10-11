Ethiopia Economic Overview - Zooming in On Education, Health

Ethiopia has achieved significant advancements in education and health development over the past year, as highlighted by newly elected President Taye Atske-Selassie during the joint session of the 4th tenure of the House of People's Representatives and the House of Federation.

He announced the construction of 5,966 new schools and repairs to 15,511 existing ones nationwide. A total of 21,477 schools are now operational, with 22.7 million secondary school textbooks published and distributed. Pre-primary school enrollment has reached 89.4%, and 7.5 million students are benefiting from school feeding programs.

The "Education for Generation" campaign has successfully raised approximately 27.3 billion Birr, encompassing monetary contributions, knowledge sharing, energy support, and material donations. The government has also prioritized curriculum development and infrastructure reforms to address previous educational challenges.

In the health sector, President Taye reported that 80% of children have received vaccinations, and 65% of households now have access to family planning services. The percentage of mothers receiving prenatal care has risen to 66%, with 72% now assisted by trained professionals.

The President outlined ongoing initiatives to transform urban centers into prosperous hubs. Metropolitan areas are seeing new developments, including vehicular roads, underground pedestrian paths, bicycle tracks, and dedicated bus and taxi loading zones. In Addis Ababa, the corridor development project has created over 43,000 jobs and added extensive public entertainment facilities.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shedie noted that macroeconomic reforms aim to stabilize the economy, maintaining that Ethiopia's economic and social conditions are stable, with minimal inflation pressures, as verified by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

President Taye emphasized that sustainable development remains a priority, focusing on climate-resilient agriculture, fiscal policy reform, and the expansion of the construction and service sectors. He projected an 8.4% economic growth for the country, with government revenue expected to reach 1.5 trillion Birr this fiscal year. The export sector is anticipated to grow significantly, with value-added commodity income expected to reach 5 billion USD and total export revenues projected at 10 billion USD.

He stated, "Through the introduction of macroeconomic reforms and the second phase of the Homegrown Economic Reform, we are confident in achieving our growth targets."

Looking forward, the government is committed to fostering an inclusive economic environment that encourages private sector participation. By leveraging local resources and attracting foreign investment, Ethiopia aims to create more jobs and improve living standards, further strengthening its resilience and positioning it as a regional economic leader.