Ethiopia: Motri, Koica Ink MOU to Improve Agricultural Products' Competitiveness

ADDIS ABABA - Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration (MoTRI) of Ethiopia and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the Ethiopian national quality management capacity enhancement project.

The MoU was signed by Kassahun Gofe (PhD), MoTRI Minister and the KOICA Ethiopia Office Country Director Han Deog Cho, aimed at improving the competitiveness of Ethiopia's agricultural and processed agricultural products through the development of national quality management systems.

The project will be implemented from 2024 to 2028, and focus on three core areas, enhancing testing, inspection, and calibration capacity; strengthening quality control regulation implementation; and improving the country's external regulation response mechanisms, it was stated.

By addressing these key factors, the project seeks to bolster Ethiopia's ability to meet international quality standards, thereby increasing its market competitiveness. KOICA will contribute a grant of up to 10 million USD towards the project, which will be implemented in Addis Ababa. The Ethiopian government will also commit resources to ensure the successful execution and sustainability of the project.

This collaboration underscores the strong partnership between South Korea and Ethiopia, a relationship that has been enriched through various development and social programs. The signing of this MoU marks another milestone in these nations' shared commitment to agricultural development and trade integration.

Both MoTRI and KOICA expressed optimism about the project's impact and reaffirmed their commitment to working together to enhance Ethiopia's agricultural sector, improve quality management standards, and foster long-term economic growth.