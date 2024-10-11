Ethiopia: Experts Voice Support for Nile Basin Commission

11 October 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Haile DEMEKE

ADDIS ABABA- The establishment of the Nile Basin Commission (NBC) is crucial for ensuring equitable water utilization among Nile riparian states, according to water researchers.

In a recent interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) a water researcher and lecturer at Addis Ababa University Prof. Yacob Arsano emphasized that this initiative aims to move away from outdated colonial-era agreements that have historically favored downstream countries.

Prof. Arsano noted that the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI), which includes 11 riparian countries, is transitioning to the NBC to promote shared benefits among all member states. Currently, six countries have ratified the pact, which is designed to ensure equitable and reasonable utilization of Nile water resources that have long been dominated by downstream nations. He stated, "The commission is set to be implemented soon as the majority of states ratify the agreement, aiming for shared benefits without causing harm to downstream nations."

For years, Egypt has been using the Nile River primarily for its own benefit, often at the expense of upper riparian countries that contribute significantly to the river's water supply. The scholar pointed out that Egypt's accusations against Ethiopia regarding Nile water usage are based on outdated colonial agreements that grant Egypt absolute control over this vital resource.

He criticized Egypt's resistance to the NBC, arguing that it seeks to maintain colonial-era privileges that exclude upper riparian countries. In contrast, Ethiopia has consistently expressed its intention to use the river equitably and reasonably, without causing significant harm to downstream nations. Accordingly, Ethiopia has called on Egypt to join the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA), which advocates for equitable resource utilization among all riparian states. With six countries now having ratified the CFA, the minimum requirement for forming the Nile Basin Commission has been met.

Adding his perspective, Adama Science and Technology University Survey Engineering Lecturer Tilahun Erduno (PhD-Eng.) reinforced Prof. Arsano's statements, calling the CFA a significant milestone for sustainable development and equitable water utilization. The academician also condemned Egypt's attempts to exert veto power over Nile water development as unacceptable and contrary to international law.

The NBI, signed in May 2010, aims to foster equitable and reasonable utilization of the Nile among riparian countries. The upcoming establishment of the NBC is expected to reduce conflicts among member states by ensuring inclusive benefits and avoiding the colonial agreements that have historically favored downstream nations.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.