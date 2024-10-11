Ethiopia: Experts Voice Support for Nile Basin Commission

ADDIS ABABA- The establishment of the Nile Basin Commission (NBC) is crucial for ensuring equitable water utilization among Nile riparian states, according to water researchers.

In a recent interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) a water researcher and lecturer at Addis Ababa University Prof. Yacob Arsano emphasized that this initiative aims to move away from outdated colonial-era agreements that have historically favored downstream countries.

Prof. Arsano noted that the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI), which includes 11 riparian countries, is transitioning to the NBC to promote shared benefits among all member states. Currently, six countries have ratified the pact, which is designed to ensure equitable and reasonable utilization of Nile water resources that have long been dominated by downstream nations. He stated, "The commission is set to be implemented soon as the majority of states ratify the agreement, aiming for shared benefits without causing harm to downstream nations."

For years, Egypt has been using the Nile River primarily for its own benefit, often at the expense of upper riparian countries that contribute significantly to the river's water supply. The scholar pointed out that Egypt's accusations against Ethiopia regarding Nile water usage are based on outdated colonial agreements that grant Egypt absolute control over this vital resource.

He criticized Egypt's resistance to the NBC, arguing that it seeks to maintain colonial-era privileges that exclude upper riparian countries. In contrast, Ethiopia has consistently expressed its intention to use the river equitably and reasonably, without causing significant harm to downstream nations. Accordingly, Ethiopia has called on Egypt to join the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA), which advocates for equitable resource utilization among all riparian states. With six countries now having ratified the CFA, the minimum requirement for forming the Nile Basin Commission has been met.

Adding his perspective, Adama Science and Technology University Survey Engineering Lecturer Tilahun Erduno (PhD-Eng.) reinforced Prof. Arsano's statements, calling the CFA a significant milestone for sustainable development and equitable water utilization. The academician also condemned Egypt's attempts to exert veto power over Nile water development as unacceptable and contrary to international law.

The NBI, signed in May 2010, aims to foster equitable and reasonable utilization of the Nile among riparian countries. The upcoming establishment of the NBC is expected to reduce conflicts among member states by ensuring inclusive benefits and avoiding the colonial agreements that have historically favored downstream nations.