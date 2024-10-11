Ethiopia: A Firm Commitment Towards Curtailing Global Crisis

Ethiopia is an inspiring model in the global effort against climate change, proving that developing countries can take the lead in implementing ambitious green projects and policies while maintain upward economic trajectory. The nation has embarked on an impressive journey towards green initiative, setting an example even for developed nations.

The country introduced the Climate Resilient Green Economy (CRGE) strategy, and the green legacy with the goal of attaining middle-income status by 2025 while simultaneously transitioning to a carbon-neutral economy. This ambitious plan underscores Ethiopia's acknowledgment of the intrinsic connection between economic progress and environmental sustainability. The CRGE focuses on vital sectors like agriculture, forestry, and energy, advocating for practices that improve productivity while preserving natural resources.

The focus on renewable energy is a key part of the country's climate strategy. The country has a high reliance on renewable energy, with hydroelectric power accounting for more than 90% of its electricity production. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is on track to become one of Africa's largest hydroelectric projects, demonstrates Ethiopia's commitment to sustainable use of natural resources. Alongside hydroelectric power, Ethiopia is also putting resources into wind and solar energy initiatives to broaden its energy sources. These efforts not only decrease greenhouse gas emissions but also enhance energy security and accessibility for millions of Ethiopians, fostering comprehensive economic development.

The green legacy serves as an inspiring model for other nations, particularly in the Global South, illustrating that ambitious climate action is possible even in the face of development challenges. As the world grapples with the escalating impacts of climate change, Ethiopia's commitment to sustainable practices offers valuable lessons in resilience, innovation, and community engagement.

Ethiopia is expanding its energy sources by investing in wind and solar energy projects, in addition to hydroelectric power, with the goal of diversifying its energy mix. These projects aim to not only decrease greenhouse gas emissions but also improve energy security and accessibility for millions of Ethiopians, thereby fostering inclusive economic growth. Ethiopia has initiated one of the largest reforestation campaigns in history, acknowledging the crucial role forests play in addressing climate change.

The country has been hailed by many countries as being the frontrunner on combating climate change and building resilient economy. This week, Danish Ambassador commended the country's effort while vowing a joint cooperation to redress the growing predicament.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Danish Ambassador SuneKrogstrup emphasized that since 2012, Denmark has played a crucial role in advancing Ethiopia's climate-resilient green economy, focusing on initiatives designed to adapt to and mitigate climate impacts.

Ambassador Krogstrup highlighted Denmark's involvement in key programs that promote the sustainability of safety net initiatives, deliver humanitarian aid, and enhance climate adaptation strategies. A significant aspect of their support is the promotion of plant-smart agriculture, aimed at modernizing farming practices by reducing reliance on traditional methods, minimizing post-harvest losses, and increasing mechanization. This initiative has successfully improved wheat productivity, helping Ethiopia meet its national demand for this essential crop.

Denmark has partnered with Ethiopia on research initiatives aimed at developing effective strategies to mitigate climate change impacts. Ambassador Krogstrup stressed the urgency of the situation, noting that climate change poses significant risks, leading to increased humanitarian needs, job scarcity, and disruptions in food production. Additionally, the country has faced landslides exacerbated by climate conditions, complicating its challenges further.

The international community must recognize and support Ethiopia's efforts, understanding that the fight against climate change requires collective action. The country's approach to combating climate change strikes a balance between development and sustainability.