Ethiopia: Mayor Adanech Wins Seoul Smart City 2024 Best Leadership Award

11 October 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

- The Mayor of Addis Ababa City Administration, Adanech Abiebie, has received the Seoul Smart City Prize 2024 Best Leadership Award, an international award that honors innovation and excellence in smart city development.

The Seoul Smart City Prize is designed to promote an innovative yet inclusive smart city model that looks after underprivileged groups in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution that is driven by information and communication technology.

The organizers stated that this year, the competition has been fierce, with cities, organizations, and leaders from across the globe presenting cutting-edge solutions that enhance everyday urban living. The winners have been selected across three key categories: Tech-Innovacity, Human- Centricity, and Leadership.

In this regard, Mayor Adanech of Addis Ababa has been declared the winner in the "Leadership" category among 72 countries and 115 peer city administration mayors in the Smart City Movement.

The mayor's office indicated that the organizers of the award declared that the mayor was selected for the award owing to her commitment to improving the lives of her city's residents and modernizing its infrastructure.

Regarding the award, Mayor Adanech Abebe said that her administration is deeply grateful for this recognition. "The 2024 Seoul Smart City Leadership Award is a testament to the collective efforts of our city and the invaluable participation and coordination of our people. The achievement belongs to all of us," the Mayor noted on her social media page.

"I want to reaffirm that it is you, the residents of our city, who stand with us and serve as the driving force behind our development and progress," she added.

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 11 OCTOBER 2024

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.