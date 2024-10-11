Ethiopia: Mayor Adanech Wins Seoul Smart City 2024 Best Leadership Award

- The Mayor of Addis Ababa City Administration, Adanech Abiebie, has received the Seoul Smart City Prize 2024 Best Leadership Award, an international award that honors innovation and excellence in smart city development.

The Seoul Smart City Prize is designed to promote an innovative yet inclusive smart city model that looks after underprivileged groups in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution that is driven by information and communication technology.

The organizers stated that this year, the competition has been fierce, with cities, organizations, and leaders from across the globe presenting cutting-edge solutions that enhance everyday urban living. The winners have been selected across three key categories: Tech-Innovacity, Human- Centricity, and Leadership.

In this regard, Mayor Adanech of Addis Ababa has been declared the winner in the "Leadership" category among 72 countries and 115 peer city administration mayors in the Smart City Movement.

The mayor's office indicated that the organizers of the award declared that the mayor was selected for the award owing to her commitment to improving the lives of her city's residents and modernizing its infrastructure.

Regarding the award, Mayor Adanech Abebe said that her administration is deeply grateful for this recognition. "The 2024 Seoul Smart City Leadership Award is a testament to the collective efforts of our city and the invaluable participation and coordination of our people. The achievement belongs to all of us," the Mayor noted on her social media page.

"I want to reaffirm that it is you, the residents of our city, who stand with us and serve as the driving force behind our development and progress," she added.

