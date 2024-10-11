Ethiopia: Excelling Ethiopia's Tourism Via New Destinations' Dev't

As one of the oldest civilizations in the world, Ethiopia has a wealth of historical and cultural sites that have long drawn tourists from all corners of the globe. In recent years, the country has been steadily gaining popularity as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking unique cultural experiences, stunning landscapes, and rich history. Apart from this, in order to further enhance Ethiopia's tourism industry and attract more visitors, the development of new destinations is crucial.

Experts in the tourism sector highlighted that one of the key factors in sustaining a thriving tourism industry is the continuous development of new and exciting destinations. As travelers become more adventurous and seek out off-the-beaten-path experiences, it is essential for countries like Ethiopia to showcase lesser-known areas that have the potential to captivate and enchant visitors. By investing in the development of new destinations, Ethiopia can diversify its tourism offerings and attract a wider range of travelers, thereby boosting revenue and promoting economic growth.

Recently, Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie has been sworn-in as the country's new president. During the 4th-year opening ceremony of the 6th House of People's Representatives and the 4th House of Federation joint session on Monday, President Taye Atske-Selassie said that the tourism sector has shown remarkable progress.

So far, more than one million international tourists visited the country during the past Ethiopian budget year. This enables the country to generate a tangible foreign exchange from the tourism sector and create job opportunities for numerous youths and women.

According to him, the tourism sector has gained momentum during the past six years following the new destinations development as the government has embarked on development of new tourist destinations in various parts of the country including Addis Ababa through "Dine for Nation" initiative. The initiative enables several new tourist destinations to be developed in different parts of the country.

Accordingly, over the last six year, the government of Ethiopia has developed several tourist destinations with international standards and spearheaded by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Tourism Minister Nasise Chali said that the government has developed new tourism destinations and launched modern tourist services aimed at harnessing the country's immense tourism sector potentials.

Therefore, it is high time to visit Ethiopia and discover the country's age-old and new destinations that embrace ancient civilizations and state-of-the-art touristic services together.

As to her, Ethiopia's recently launched Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) can be utilized as an instrument that measures the generation of tourism economic data (such as the direct contribution of Tourism to GDP) that is comparable with other economic statistics among others.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been named as the new Tourism Champion of IGAD for a three-year term, which will be instrumental in bringing about economic growth among member states and conserving heritages and environmental protection.

Another key aspect of developing new destinations in Ethiopia is to focus on enhancing infrastructure and improving accessibility to these areas. By investing in road networks, transportation systems, and accommodation facilities, Ethiopia can make it easier for travelers to reach and explore new destinations. Improved infrastructure not only benefits tourists but also creates opportunities for local businesses to thrive and grow, thus stimulating economic development in the region.

According to tourism experts, the recent progress observed in the Ethiopian tourism establishments and destinations serve as indicators of excellence and success to those who are interested to engage in the development of the sector in the county.

No doubt, Ethiopia has been experiencing a renaissance in tourism, leveraging its historical wealth to promote its attractions. After years of stagnation, the country is now actively utilizing its tourism assets for economic benefit.

The government recognizes tourism as one of the five key economic sectors and is working to enhance foundational developments that showcase the country's potential in this area.

Travelers are finding well-prepared travel packages and adequate accommodations that provide comfort, while entertainment venues continue to expand both in quantity and quality.

Head of the Real Africa Tour and Travel Service, Usman Mohamed, noted that Ethiopia's unique geographic features, favorable climate, and welcoming hospitality position it well for attracting tourists.

These tourism assets not only enhance the country's image but also serve as a vital economic foundation.

In light of this, the government has been demonstrating its commitment by carrying out various tourism developments in Addis Ababa and regional states with the objective to maximizing Ethiopia's economic potential, Usman said.

Owner of Discover Ethiopie Tour, Salomon Getu emphasized that the tourism establishments in places like Gorgora, Wenchi, Addis Ababa and other places are creating wealth and job opportunities for the nation.

For those looking to invest in tourism, these facilities are clear quality standards that must be met to ensure the success of their endeavors.

Manager of Yama Ethiopia Tour Operations, Tigist Sisay stated that recent years have seen the emergence of many new tourism attractions, showcasing the sector's growth potential.

As a result, these organizations are responding positively to the increasing demand for tourism, indicating a bright future ahead.

In sum, the development of new destinations is vital for excelling Ethiopia's tourism industry and attracting a diverse range of travelers from around the world. By unveiling hidden gems, engaging local communities, leveraging technology and innovation, and enhancing infrastructure and accessibility, Ethiopia can position itself as a top destination for adventurous travelers seeking unique and authentic experiences. With careful planning and sustainable practices, Ethiopia has the potential to unlock the full richness of its cultural heritage and natural beauty, paving the way for a brighter future for its tourism industry