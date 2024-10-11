South Africa's 2wo Bunnies to Headline Vault Lounge's 3rd Anniversary

Vault Lounge, known for its high energy theme parties, will be celebrating three years on the Ugandan entertainment scene this Saturday.

The celebrations will be led by Don Julio tequila, the beverage sponsor, and will feature South Africa's 2wo Bunnies, a mesmerising DJ duo that is known to turn up parties everywhere they've performed.

2wo Bunnies have been making waves across the South African music scene, with their signature, high energy blend of house, Amapiano, and Afrobeats mixes.

Their hyper performances have garnered them a massive following, and their unique style continues to capture the hearts of partygoers everywhere they set foot.

This Saturday will mark the duo's debut performance in Uganda. Premium tequila brand- Don Julio, will be spicing up the night with their unique Mexican experience, adding to the fun.

"We are excited to mark three years as a top destination on Kampala' party scene. We are incredibly grateful to our loyal patrons who have made this journey possible. This event is our way of giving back to the people who have supported us, and we're pulling all the stops to ensure that it will be an unforgettable night " said Mikyas Biniam, the Vault Lounge Manager.

Don Julio Brand Manager, Simon Lapyem promised fun lovers a night to remember, come Saturday.

"We are excited to be the official beverage partner on Vault's special day- their 3rd anniversary. Ours is to ensure we bring alarger-than-life fun experience this Saturday. We are bringing the Don Julio Mexican touch to Vault this Saturday, and our expert mixologists are ready to introduce Vault patrons to our range of delicious tequila cocktails; it's definitely going to be an unforgettable night, and we can't wait to celebrate with everyone," Lapyem said.

Fans can expect vibe to 2wo Bunnies' chart-toppers like Jagermeister, Khuphuka, and Casablanca.

Their tracks have not only dominated dance floors across South Africa, but have also become crowd favourites in party spots around the continent.

The Vault Lounge 3rd anniversary will be hosted by the ever-fascinating Sheila Gashumba, and will feature sets by some of Uganda's hottest DJs including DJ Vans, DJ Jose, DJ Roja, and DJ Hady.

Entrance to the event is absolutely free, however, for those looking to secure the best spots for the show, reservations are highly recommended. Gates will open as early as 10pm, and the party will go on till dawn.