Uganda: 374 People Diagnosed With Tuberculosis in Masaka.

Health workers in Masaka are becoming more concerned as the number of tuberculosis (TB) infections rises. Medical authorities are concerned since 374 people have been diagnosed with the extremely contagious sickness in just five days.

Dr. Isabella Mable Nyirazihaawe, the regional supervisor for TB ,leprosy treatment and control, revealed the figures following a recent screening exercise.

"During a week-long campaign, we identified 374 individuals with TB. Of these, 361 can be treated within six months, but 13 patients have advanced cases, and sadly, one person has already died from the disease," Dr. Nyirazihaawe said.

Some of the affected individuals are also living with disabilities, further complicating their treatment.

The Government of Uganda, in partnership with Uganda Stop TB Partnership, has been working to eliminate tuberculosis by 2030. However, the rapid rise in cases, especially among vulnerable populations in Masaka, has heightened concerns.

"We started this operation on Elders' Day at Liberation Square, where we discovered an 80-year-old with TB," Dr. Nyirazihaawe explained.

She warned that the situation could escalate if people do not seek timely medical care.

"One person with TB can infect up to 15 others in a single day," she added.

Despite the severity of the situation, Dr. Nyirazihaawe assured residents that the Ministry of Health is collaborating with various partners to control the spread of the disease.

"TB is an airborne disease. Unlike HIV, which we can prevent through behavioral changes, TB can spread just from breathing in the bacteria released when someone with the disease coughs," she said. "But we are committed to working closely with our partners Infectious disease institute to eliminate TB from this region."

The screening exercise also uncovered cases of leprosy, further complicating the health challenges in the area. Health officials are now conducting door-to-door visits to identify those who may be hiding their symptoms.

In a related development, the Association of Persons with Disabilities Living with HIV and TB (ADPHA Uganda) raised concerns about the lack of adequate healthcare facilities for people with disabilities.

Richard Musisi, Executive Director of ADPHA Uganda, noted that their research in districts such as Sembabule, Lyantonde, and Kyotera revealed that none of the health centers are equipped to serve disabled patients.

"Health centers lack accessible infrastructure for disabled persons, including wheelchair ramps and sign language interpreters," Musisi said.

He also pointed out that poor sanitation in hospitals is putting people with disabilities at greater risk of contracting additional diseases due to their limited mobility.

Musisi called on the government to increase funding for health facilities, particularly in rural areas, to better serve people with disabilities. Local health officials acknowledged these concerns and promised to take action to address the issue.

Dr. Nyirazihaawe also urged hospital administrators to train their staff in sign language to ensure that patients with disabilities receive appropriate care. She emphasised that improving healthcare access for all is essential to stopping the spread of diseases like TB.