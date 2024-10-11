Uganda: Ministry of Agriculture Warns Farmers in Northern Uganda About Fake Seeds in Local Markets

The Ministry of Agriculture, animal industry and fisheries has cautioned farmers in Northern Uganda to be very vigilant while buying seeds for farming following the arrest of one Dila Joel.

Moses Erongu, a senior inspector in the ministry of agriculture, says they are concerned that for the last two years there seems to be an increase of cases of unscrupulous individuals selling fake seeds "the government through the Parish Development Model has given farmers money to buy inputs but there are people who are running to farmers to confuse them, so we are trying to tell farmers to go to genuine seed dealers".

The main suspect Dila was arrested by the Police in Oyam district after selling counterfeit seeds to farmers under the Oyam Agro cooperative, "It is unfortunate but this is purely criminal, we have apprehended him and investigations are ongoing" says Jimmy Patrick Okema the North Kyoga police spokesperson.

The second farming season is well underway across Northern Uganda, Simon Tom Edyau, the Secretary of the Oyam Agro cooperative says everyday he receives complaints from farmers about seeds failing to germinate "Very many people are complaining that after planting, the seeds are not germinating", he adds that "I wanted to compare what Dila is selling with what we have in store, and I found that that one (being sold by Dila Joel) is fake and I decided to coordinate with the Police of Oyam and they arrested him".

Following the outcry from farmers about the failure of seeds to germinate, the Police warn that it is illegal to sell fake seeds to the farmers.

The North Kyoga Police spokesperson emphasised that if the farmers keep quiet they will be the losers "It is important that they be very care and understand where they procure their seeds from, because at the end of the day they will be the losers", he also encourages them to liaise with established and well recognised seed companies.

While Moses Erongu says the ministry of Agriculture that they are concerned that unauthorised people are defrauding farmers due to high demand, and they are mostly targeting farmers who received money from the Parish Development Model, "we try to follow them but they have a network of distribution arrangements where they run with motorcycles to these villages".

With its fertile arable land and best farming practices, Northern Uganda is seen as a potential food basket for the country and its neighbours.

Together with the ministry of agriculture department of crop inspection, the Uganda police force has pledged to intensify criminal investigations in order to stop fake seeds being sold to farmers in the remote villages, they also call on farmers to report people selling counterfeit seeds to the nearest police or agricultural officers at the sub county.

The most affected seeds are maize, soybeans and sun flower which are widely grown in Northern Uganda.

The suspect is detained at Oyam central police station pending guidance by the resident state attorney.