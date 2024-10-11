Uganda: Experts Tip Mothers On Essential Skincare for Babies

For mothers, the early years of a baby's life come with unique challenges, particularly in ensuring their little ones' health and well-being.

From managing skin rashes to diaper irritations and general infant care, the complexities of raising babies aged 0-5 years are immense.

Research highlights that mothers often have deeply rooted traditions around skincare, some of which can be beneficial but others potentially harmful increasing infection susceptibility to babies and kids.

According to Dr. Irene Bagala, the Manager of Global Health Uganda, neonatal skincare is crucial.

"One of the most common things we see among parents are children coming in with rashes. While some of the rashes are normal, others are because the child's skin is sensitive, sometimes because of an infection or because of the products you are using on the mother's skins or the baby's skins. Too much covering of the baby can also cause rashes," Dr.Bagala said.

"While caring for their children, mothers ought to avoid using products that have aluminium and those with steroids in them because these could affect the young ones."

She was on Thursday speaking during the launch of Cussons Baby Share the Joy campaign organized by African Queen in Kampala.

The pediatrician however warned parents that they should avoid using internet to find solutions for problems faced by their babies.

"Many mothers think if a baby gets a skin rash or diarrhea, they can easily run to the internet to find solutions for them but this is wrong. The problem with it is that sometimes the internet will give you all sorts of treatment which may not apply to your child," she said.

"It is essential when a child gets any problem, they are taken to hospital for medics to check them to find the exact problem. Don't use internet as your source of doctor but rather take them to hospital for doctors to look at the child to diagnose the exact problem affecting them."

The Head of PZ Cussons in Uganda, Nabwami Mariam said the Share the Joy campaign is not only aimed at rewarding loyal customers but also give them tips on how to look after babies.

"We want to rewards our loyal customers but also empower mothers with knowledge and expertise on childcare," Nabwami said.

"The campaign aims to equip mothers with the knowledge and resources necessary to care for their babies' delicate skins. The campaign that will span three months, across the country aims to offer practical tips, expert consultations, and a platform for mothers to engage with pediatricians who understand the local health challenges faced by babies in Uganda and ensure healthier, happier babies."