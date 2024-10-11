Uganda: Mpox Outbreak - Nakasongola Holds Urgent Meeting With Headteachers

The meeting, held at the district council hall at Nakasongola Headquarters, aimed to curb the spread of the virus across the district's 330 primary schools, 28 secondary schools, and two tertiary institutions.

The urgency of this gathering follows a surge in Mpox cases, with 28 victims--including two pupils--currently receiving treatment at Nakasongola Health Center VI and Lwampanga Health Center III isolation centres.

Lwampanga Landing Site has been identified as the epicentre of the outbreak, accounting for 50% of the recorded cases.

The Ministry of Health, along with partners like the World Health Organization (WHO), is working tirelessly to contain the virus and prevent further spread.

District Health Officer Dr. Agaba Byabakama emphasised the importance of engaging schools in the fight against Mpox, particularly given the high risk of transmission in crowded areas.

"Schools are a major concern due to the close interaction among pupils. It's vital that headteachers and teachers are equipped with knowledge on identifying signs and symptoms of Mpox," Dr Byabakama noted.

The symptoms include fever, skin rashes, and other indicators that must be reported early to prevent further transmission.

Dr. Byabakama reassured the public that while the two infected pupils were not immediately detected by their schools, their situation is under control, with all contacts closely monitored.

"The situation is calm, and we are closely watching all cases to prevent further spread," he added.

District Education Officer Sam Mbangire echoed these concerns, urging headteachers to take the health information seriously.

"No pupil should be infected under your watch. Schools must establish hand-washing stations in all corners, ensure learners are safeguarded, and report any student showing symptoms to medical workers immediately," he emphasised.

24-bed MPOX Isolation Unit established at Lwampanga Health Center III in Lwampanga Town Council, Nakasongola District, to enhance the response to the outbreak and improve patient care.Mbangire also appealed to parents to cooperate with health officials, urging them to allow their children to be isolated if symptoms arise.

He added that support from Baylor Foundation Uganda is facilitating the sensitisation of 100 schools around Lwampanga Town Council and Lwampanga Sub-county, the areas hardest hit by the outbreak.

However, some schools face challenges in implementing Mpox prevention measures.

Jovia Ayo, vice chairperson of the Nakasongola Headteachers Association, pointed out that many schools lack essential equipment, such as hand-washing facilities and sanitizers.

She advised schools to utilise the recently released capitation grant to procure these supplies.

Steven Wasswa, headteacher of Mayirikiti Church of Uganda Primary School, and other headteachers at the meeting pledged to work tirelessly to ensure the virus does not infect more students. However, Wasswa noted that enforcing social distancing remains a challenge due to limited space in schools.

As the district continues to tackle the outbreak, authorities urge schools and communities to remain vigilant and adhere to all health guidelines to protect the wellbeing of students and prevent further spread of the virus.