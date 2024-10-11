Uganda: Police Arrest 12 Members of Infamous Japodola Gang in Mukono District

According to authorities, the suspects include men and women from various professions, many of them working as casual laborers.

Police in Mukono District have apprehended 12 individuals believed to be members of the notorious Japodola crew. The group has been linked to a series of house break-ins and robberies in Kyungu cell, Nsuube Kauga ward, Mukono Central Division.

The suspects were identified as Max Opio (26), AlexOrach (26), Joseph Ochen aka Snake (22), and Patrick Ochara (25).

Others are Richard Omita (34), Dickson Lubanga (18), Thomas Oboth (42), Korea Bogere (40), Steven Ebeli (28), Micheal Ndeke (37), Gerald Nabende (29), and Prossy Nakitende (30).

One of the suspects, Micheal Ndeke, is reportedly a UPDF soldier attached to the Uganda Railway Line, while Prossy Nakitende was described as a bar attendant involved in selling opium.

The Japodola crew has been terrorizing residents in various areas of Mukono District, including Nabuti cell, Nasuti, Dandira, and Wantoni.

Their mode of operation involved breaking into homes using master keys, wires, knives, pangas, and small axes.

Police reports reveal that the group has been involved in multiple incidents of aggravated robbery, causing fear and insecurity among local residents.

The gang's reign of terror was brought to an end following a well-coordinated operation based on credible intelligence gathered from reliable sources within the community.

The suspects, who were reportedly living together in a makeshift house, are now being held at Mukono Police Station as investigations continue.

The police have emphasized their commitment to restoring peace and order in Mukono District.

"We are working to ensure that the Japodola crew faces thorough prosecution and that justice is served for the residents they have terrorized," said Patrick Onyango, the KMP spokesperson .

In addition to the arrests, police have implemented new community engagement strategies aimed at enhancing security.

Residents are being encouraged to report suspicious activity, while police patrols and target-hardening measures are being intensified to prevent future criminal incidents.