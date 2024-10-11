Uganda: Equity Bank Uganda Brings Financial Services Closer to Ugandans in the UAE

The UAE has become a popular destination for Ugandan workers, and remittances from this region have substantially contributed to the country's economy. In 2023 alone, Ugandans in the UAE remitted approximately USD 300 million, representing a significant portion of total remittances from abroad.

Equity Bank Uganda has embarked on a mission to provide specialized financial services to Ugandans living and working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This strategic move responds to growing demand from the Ugandan diaspora for tailored banking solutions.

The bank's representatives are visiting key cities in the UAE, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, to connect with existing and potential customers. The aim is to offer a range of financial services, such as diaspora accounts, investment advice, and loan assistance, specifically designed to meet the unique needs of Ugandans residing in the country.

Customers Engage With Equity Staff. "We recognize the significant role that Ugandans in the UAE play in supporting their families and communities back home," said Winfred Wanjiru, Head of International Banking at Equity Bank Uganda. "Our goal is to provide them with the tools they need to manage their finances effectively and contribute to Uganda's economic growth."

The UAE has become a popular destination for Ugandan workers, and remittances from this region have substantially contributed to the country's economy. In 2023 alone, Ugandans in the UAE remitted approximately USD 300 million, representing a significant portion of total remittances from abroad.

Equity Bank Uganda is committed to providing its customers with the highest level of service, both domestically and internationally. By expanding its presence in the UAE, the bank is demonstrating its dedication to serving the needs of the Ugandan diaspora and strengthening its position as a leading financial institution in the region.