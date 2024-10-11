Uganda: Airtel Uganda Gets New Managing Director

Telecom Company, Airtel Uganda has appointed Soumendra Sahu as its new managing director effective December 1, 2024.

He replaces Mr. Manoj Murali who resigned from the board with effect from October 31, 2024.

Sahu's appointment was confirmed in a statement by the telecom's company secretary, Dennis Kakonge.

"The Board of Directors of Airtel Uganda Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Soumendra Sahu as the Managing Director of the Company effective 1st December," Kakonge's statement reads in part.

Mr. Sahu brings a wealth of experience and expertise from his past work experience.

Until his latest appointment, Sahu has been serving as the chief executive at Bharti Airtel Gujarati Circle.

He has had an illustrious career spanning 23+ years in the Telco industry and has been with Bharti Airtel since January 2015.

Some of the roles he has held in Bharti include Chief Operations Officer for Bharti Airtel Odisha, Vice President-Head Sales in Goa and Maharashtra circles as well as VP-Head sales for Bihar and Jharkhand amongst others.

He has had a progressive career including work stints with Tata Docomo, Reliance communications and Asian paints.

Kakonge expressed optimism that the new managing director's extensive knowledge and strategic insights will be invaluable as they continue to drive Airtel Uganda Limited's growth and success.

"The Board of Directors is confident that the appointment of Mr. Soumendra Sahu will be instrumental in driving the Company's strategy and growth that deliver great customer experiences and shareholder value," Kakonge stated.

Kakonge noted that Sahu also joins Airtel Uganda as an Executive Director subject to his confirmation at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

"He brings a fresh perspective and a commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance. We congratulate him and look forward to his valuable contributions to the Company." Kakonge added