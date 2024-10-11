Uganda: UWA Cracks Down On Speeding Motorists in Wildlife Parks

The Wildlife Protection Act has specific penalties for road-killed wildlife, which can include fines of up to Shs50 million or imprisonment for up to 10 years for those found guilty of causing death or injury to wildlife while driving.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has issued a stern warning to motorists against speeding in wildlife parks, attributing increased animal fatalities to reckless driving.

This warning comes amid a troubling rise in reported deaths of protected animals this year, including a recent incident involving an Oribi and an African Rock python on the Kichumbanyobo-Tangi road in Murchison Falls National Park.

"I urge road users in Murchison Falls to drive at a reasonable speed, bearing in mind that we share these roads with protected animals. Be careful when driving in the park--save wildlife," Bashir Hangi, UWA spokesperson, told the Nile Post.

Hangi revealed that the country loses between three to five protected animals daily due to speeding vehicles, posing a significant threat to wildlife conservation efforts.

"Every day, we lose three to five animals due to speeding vehicles in protected areas, which is dangerous for our wildlife. It hampers our conservation efforts to protect these species," he stated.

The protection of wildlife is not only vital for the health of our planet but also plays a crucial role in ensuring a sustainable future and generating revenue for the economy.

"Wildlife protection is essential as it significantly contributes to our country's economy through revenue collections," Hangi explained.

Wildlife in the country has come under increasing pressure from human activities like motoring especially through Murchison Falls National Park where a diversion from the closed Karuma Bridge runs.

To ensure the safety of wildlife along roads, the Wildlife Protection Act has specific penalties for road-killed wildlife, which can include fines of up to Shs50 million or imprisonment for up to 10 years for those found guilty of causing death or injury to wildlife while driving.

"We have strict penalties for those undermining wildlife. Under the 1998 Road Safety Act, anyone who endangers wildlife while driving is liable to pay fines amounting to Shs50 million or face imprisonment for up to ten years," he said.

In a recent move to support both local communities and wildlife conservation, President Museveni waived fees on the Murchison Falls route for non-tourist travelers.

This decision aims to provide a more convenient route for those traveling to and from Northern Uganda while balancing the needs of locals with conservation efforts.